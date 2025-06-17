BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Claim $150 Bonus for Stanley Cup, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new sportsbook account with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Get $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 bet on the Stanley Cup Final or any MLB games on Tuesday or get a $1,500 first bet safety net depending on your location. Click here to get your account up and running before today’s games.





The offer you get is dependent on your location. New users in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV will be able to get $150 in bonuses with a winning $10 bet on any market. Users in other states will be able to take advantage of the $1,500 first bet safety net.

The Florida Panthers look to clinch a second straight Stanley Cup victory in Game 6 against the Edmonton Oilers. There is also a full slate of MLB games to choose from. Sign up before all the action gets started today.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Score $150 in Bonuses

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Stanley Cup Final Odds Boost, NHL Second Chance Scorer, Soccer Early Payout, etc. Terms and Conditions New players must 21+ and physically present in participating states Bonus Last Verified On June 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

If you get the $1,500 first bet offer, you can wager up to that amount and get your stake back if you lose. Let’s say you want to bet something like $850 on the Panthers to win Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. If they do win, you will get a large cash payout. If the Oilers win, you will get your $850 stake back in the form of bonuses.

If you receive the $150 bonus offer, it is important that you place your $10 bet on a market you feel is likely to settle as a win. This could be a regular moneyline bet, but you might want to look into some props as well, whether it is a bet on Game 6 or one of the MLB games.

How to Register with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Secure this welcome offer by clicking here and entering the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 along with your basic personal information. This will include your name, address, date of birth, etc. Enable location settings on your device to ensure you receive the welcome offer you are eligible for.

From there, you will be able to make an initial deposit with a credit card or any other secure payment method. This will cover either your $10 bet or the amount you plan to bet with the $1,500 safety net.

Bonuses you receive with either offer will be valid for seven days before they expire.

Oilers-Panthers Odds, Preview

The Panthers are one win away from going back-to-back, and the Oilers are looking to make sure that tonight’s game is not the last of this NHL season. Being at home, the Panthers are favorites for Tuesday’s game. That makes sense, as the last time the series shifted down the Florida, the Panthers routed the Oilers. but only slightly. Below is the spread, over/under and moneyline odds for Game 6:

Oilers: +1.5 (-190) / O6.5 (+100) / +130

Panthers: -1.5 (+155) / U6.5 (-120) / -155

With your new BetMGM Sportsbook account, you can use any of these markets for either promo. You can also take advantage of odds boosts and early payout promos available within the app. Sign up before puck drop to claim these offers.