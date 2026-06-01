Lightning acquire rights to forward prospect in a trade with the Blackhawks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired the rights to forward prospect Jack Pridham in a trade with…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired the rights to forward prospect Jack Pridham in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

The 20-year-old Pridham was selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2024 draft. He was eligible to re-enter the draft if he didn’t sign an entry-level contract with an NHL team or commit to a college by 5 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Tampa Bay said Pridham had committed to play NCAA hockey next season, and the school was “expected to be announced in the coming days.”

The Blackhawks received a third-round selection in the 2027 draft in the deal with the Lightning.

Pridham had 46 goals and 44 assists in 65 games this season with Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League. He also helped the Rangers win the OHL championship and Memorial Cup.

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