BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Bet $10, Win $150 Promo for MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 in time for any MLB game on Sunday. New players can start with a bonus or a huge first bet. Start the registration process by clicking here .







Create an account in select states to grab a 15-1 odds boost (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Bet $10 on MLB or any other market to get $150 in bonuses with a win. New users who sign up elsewhere will receive a $1,500 first bet.

The MLB season is heating up as we get deeper into the summer. BetMGM Sportsbook should be a go-to option for baseball fans. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Click here to redeem BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 and grab a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or a $1,500 first bet.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Delivers $150 Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost Token, Second Chance/2nd Scorer Cash Back Promo, MLB Home Run Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

This is the perfect opportunity for players to hit the ground running on BetMGM Sportsbook. New users can start locking in bonuses ahead of the NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals.

Sign up in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia to qualify for a 15-1 boost. Any $10 winning bet will be enough to secure the $150 bonus.

Remember, new users in other states will qualify for the $1,500 first bet. BetMGM Sportsbook will cover any losses on that first bet up to $1,500.

How to Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account on BetMGM Sportsbook is a seamless process. New users can get started on a computer or mobile device. Here is a full walkthrough for new players:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Apply bonus code WTOP150 to qualify for either offer.

Answer the required prompts to set up a secure new user profile.

Deposit cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

Yankees vs. Dodgers Preview

The Los Angeles Dodgers are drilling the New York Yankees like it’s October all over again. Aaron Judge is hitting home runs, but this Los Angeles lineup has dominated this series. BetMGM Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action during the MLB season. Take a look at the odds to hit a home run in this matchup (odds are subject to change before first pitch):

Aaron Judge (+200)

Shohei Ohtani (+220)

Max Muncy (+360)

Teoscar Hernandez (+360)

Will Smith (+450)

Ben Rice (+500)

Andy Pages (+500)

Freddie Freeman (+500)

Trent Grisham (+525)

Paul Goldschmidt (+525)

Cody Bellinger (+600)

Michael Conforto (+600)

Austin Wells (+625)

Tommy Edman (+675)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.