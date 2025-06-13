Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Provides $150 Thunder-Pacers Game 4 Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can get $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 first bet offer for Game 4 of the NBA Finals when they use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click here to start the registration process before the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers tip off on Friday.





The Pacers took a 2-1 lead in the series after they pulled away to win Game 3 at home, and now the pressure is on the Thunder to avoid a 3-1 series deficit. New users can choose between the $150 in bonus bets or the $1,000 first bet offer for Game 4 or any other market on bet365.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Gives 2 NBA Finals Offers

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Finals Bet Boosts, MLB Instant Payout Daily Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The $150 bonus is the popular option for new users, so let’s run through how you can take advantage of that offer. All you need to do is place a $5 wager on any market available on bet365.

For example, you could bet $5 on the Thunder moneyline for Game 4, and you will instantly get your $150 in bonus bets. The outcome of your initial wager does not matter, and you can put your bonuses to work right away on other markets for Game 4 or any other events of interest.

If you prefer to use the $1,000 first bet offer, you can bet up to that amount knowing that bet365 will give you your stake back in the event you lose. As an example, let’s say you want to bet $900 on the Pacers to win Game 4. If the Pacers do win, you will receive a large payout. If the Thunder win, you will receive $900 back in bonus bets to use later on.

Register with Bet365 Bonus Code

Use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 after clicking here or on any of our other links to be taken to the registration page. There, you will be asked to provide basic information, like your name, date of birth, mailing address, and more. This will secure your account, and you will receive the welcome offer upon completion.

The next step is to use a secure payment method, like a credit card, to make an initial deposit that will cover your first bet.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before they expire.

Bet365 Boosted SGPs for Game 4

When you are set up with your new account, you will be able to wager on pre-made parlays that have boosted odds for various matchups. Below are some examples of boosted parlays for Game 4 of the NBA Finals:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ points, Jalen Williams 25+ points, Pascal Siakam 20+ points, Tyrese Haliburton 15+ points (+800 boosted to +900)

Thunder moneyline, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+ points AND 7+ assists (+375 boosted to +450)

Pacers moneyline, Tyrese Haliburton 20+ points AND 10+ assists (+1000 boosted to +1100)

These are just a few opportunities you can capitalize on. You will also be able to claim in-app offers for profit boosts and early payouts for Game 4.