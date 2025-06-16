Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get Upgraded $150 NBA Finals Promo for Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Father’s day is a busy day for sports fans and bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can unlock a sign-up bonus for the action. All eyes will be on Oklahoma City where the Thunder and Pacers will lock in for Game 5 with a series lead on the line. Independent of what you have circled Sunday, start with a guaranteed bonus or a huge safety net bet. Click here to activate this offer.







Set up a new user profile and bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses. Players will receive these bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the original wager. New users can choose a $1,500 first bet instead of the guaranteed bonus. Bet365 is the only sportsbook that provides new players with an option on their incentive, making it a must-have in 13 states.

Between the Stanley Cup Final, MLB games and Game 5 of the NBA Finals this week, there is no shortage of options in the short-term outlook. New users who secure this bet365 promo will set up new users for success.

Click here to activate bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early NBA Payout (20+ point lead), 30% boost for Thunder-Pacers, MLB boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

While most sportsbooks set up players with one type of sign-up bonus, bet365 Sportsbook brings options to the table. Start with a $5 bet on any game this weekend to secure the $150 bonus.

The other option will set up players with a $1,000 safety net bet. Any losses on that initial wager will be offset with up $1,000 back in bonuses. That is where the safety net aspect comes into play.

How to Claim Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Remember, this promo is only available for first-time players on bet365 Sportsbook. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Click above to start signing up. Use bonus code WTOP365 to unlock either promo.

to start signing up. Use bonus code WTOP365 to unlock either promo. Answer the required prompts with the necessary sign-up information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on any available market to start with a $150 guaranteed bonus.

Players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Any losses will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

NBA Finals Boosts for June 16

What makes bet365 standout? Frankly, it’s not a forgone conclusion that a sportsbook has a definitive advantage or unique feature that stands out from the crowd. In the case of this particular app, it’s probably the scope of the odds boosts. You can power winnings on MLB, NBA Finals wagers this week:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25+ points, Jalen Williams 20+ points and Tyrese Haliburton 15+ points (+200)

SGA to go for 30+ points, 5+ assists and 3+ threes made (+325)

Bennedict Mathurin, Luguentz Dort, Alex Caruso and Obi Toppin 10+ points (+1200)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.