Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus as NBA Finals Tip Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Secure $150 in bonus bets or get a $1,000 first bet safety net when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 before Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight. Click here to sign up and secure the offer you prefer ahead of the opening tip upon completion of your new account.





Monday’s game between will be pivotal, as the winner will be one step away from winning the championship. The Oklahoma City Thunder stormed back to win Game 4 on the road and tie up the series. The Indiana Pacers now face a tough test, as they will have to win at least one road game to secure the title. Sign up for a new account today before this pivotal Game 5.

Claim $150 Reward With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Early NBA Payout (20+ point lead), 30% boost for Thunder-Pacers, MLB boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This offer from bet365 allows new users to start their accounts the way they want to. If you want to be conservative, the $150 bonus is for you, as you just need to place an initial $5 bet. If you want to be more aggressive, you can use the $1,000 first bet safety net.

If you want to use the $150 bonus offer, the outcome of your initial $5 does not matter, and you will be given the reward before that wager even settles. So, if you put your $5 on the Thunder moneyline, you will get your bonus bets to use right away.

If you want to use the $1,000 safety, you can wager up to that amount and get your stake back if you lose. If you put $750 on the Thunder moneyline, you will secure a large payout if you win. If your bet loses, you will get your $750 back in the form of a bonus to use within the next week.

Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Start the sign-up process by clicking here or on one of our other links. There, you will be asked to input basic personal information, like your name, mailing address, date of birth, email, etc. During this stage, enter the bonus code WTOP365 to secure the welcome offer.

From there, make an initial deposit with a secure payment method. This deposit should cover your first wager. Then, you can take advantage of the welcome offer you prefer.

Any bonus bets you receive from either offer will be valid for the next seven days before expiring.

Odds, Preview for Pacers-Thunder Game 5

If the Pacers do not come out on top in this series, they will have nightmares of Game 4. They held the lead for the majority of that game, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Thunder stormed back to win. Oklahoma City’s suffocating defense played a large role in the strong finish to that game.

Heading into Game 5, the Thunder are significant favorites to take the 3-2 series lead. Below are moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup:

Pacers: +325 / +9.5 (-110) / O224.5 (-110)

Thunder: -425 / -9.5 (-110) / U224.5 (-110)

In addition to the welcome offer, you can claim some of the in-app promotions to get odds boosts on a same game parlay for this matchup, or you could get an early payout for this game, too.

Sign up before the opening tip to capitalize on the welcome offer and in-app offers from bet365.