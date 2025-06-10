Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, NBA, U.S. Open

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Users can secure a $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 first bet offer when they use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to start up a new account. Bet on MLB games like Yankees-Royals, Cubs-Phillies or Padres-Dodgers on Tuesday to take advantage of this welcome offer.





This offer from bet365 is unique, as you will have the choice between the $150 bonus and the $1,000 first bet. The steps for using both are simple and now is a good time to register with Tuesday’s MLB slate and NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final games approaching later on in the week.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB, NBA, US Open

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos MLB $10 Safety, MLB Instant Payout Daily Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The $150 bonus is a popular option that has an extra step, so let’s run through how to use that offer. All you have to do is place a $5 wager on any market across bet365, and you will instantly be given your $150 in bonus bets.

As an example, maybe you want to bet on the Orioles to beat the Tigers at home on Tuesday. The outcome of that bet does not matter, and once you place it, you will be given the $150 in bonus bets before your initial bet even settles.

With the $1,000 first bet option, you can bet up to that amount knowing bet365 has you covered. Let’s say you want to put something like $700 on the Yankees to beat the Royals on Tuesday. This gives you an opportunity to win big with your first wager. But if you do not, you will be given your $700 stake back in the form of a bonus.

Bonuses you receive with either offer will be eligible to be used for the next seven days.

MLB In-App Offers for Tuesday

Bet365 is running two MLB-specific in-app offers that you can take advantage of in addition to the welcome offer of your choosing.

One of the offers is the MLB $10 safety net. This allows you to wager on a same game parlay for one of Tuesday’s games and get $10 back if your bet loses.

The other promo you can take advantage of is the MLB instant payout. This allows you get collect your winnings immediately if the team you bet on goes up by five runs at any point in the game.

Redeem Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Is Verified Best Option In Your State

Whether in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Arizona, Iowa, North Carolina, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisiana, Colorado, and Tennessee, entered the verified bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

After providing basic personal information to secure your account, you will need to use a secure payment method to make an initial deposit. This will cover your first bet to take advantage of the welcome offer of your choosing.

Bonus bets you receive will be valid for seven days. Any unused bonuses will expire after that period of time.