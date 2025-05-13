Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Use $1,000 Fantasy Bonus on the NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New customers can use the Underdog promo code to claim a 50% deposit match. Score up to $1,000 in bonus cash for entries this week.

On Tuesday, enter your first contests for the Pacers vs. Cavaliers and Nuggets vs. Thunder. The Pacers have a chance to move on to the conference finals with a win in Cleveland, but the other series is tied 2-2.

Register here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Snag up to $1,000 in bonus cash with a 50% deposit match.

Underdog Promo Code for NBA Higher/Lower Picks

There are several ways you can use the bonus, starting with Higher/Lower picks. Simply select whether a player will have over or under a certain stat projection. These are some of the popular markets for the two games on Tuesday night:

Donovan Mitchell: 3.5 three-pointers made

Darius Garland: 18.5 points

Pascal Siakam: 26.5 points + rebounds + assists

Tyrese Haliburton: 8.5 assists

Nikola Jokic: 28.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 45.5 points + rebounds + assists

Myles Turner:6.5 rebounds

Aaron Gordon: 3.5 first quarter points

Create a standard entry with 2+ picks. These have the largest potential payouts, but all legs must hit. You can choose to flex an entry instead with 3+ picks, so you’ll still receive some winnings if one leg is incorrect. In addition to pre-game markets, there are also live options during NBA games.

Continue using your bonus on Wednesday for the other two NBA games. Find markets for the Knicks vs. Celtics and Warriors vs. Timberwolves.

Steps for Use the Underdog Promo Code

Take these steps to score bonus cash for daily fantasy. All new customers in eligible states can use the Underdog promo code.

Click here to register with the code WTOP. Fill in your full name, email address and other basic account information. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as online banking or PayPal.

Half of your deposit will be matched with a bonus, meaning you can score the max $1,000 bonus with a $2,000 deposit.

Make Picks with Rivals, Draft Teams in Tournaments

Make other NBA picks with Rivals. Two players will be listed, and you select which one will accumulate the most of a certain stat. On Tuesday, you can pick whether Jamal Murray or Chet Holmgren will have more fantasy points.

There are new tournaments on Underdog every day for the NBA and other sports. Draft a team of players and compete against other customers for chance to win prize pools. The “Tuesday Tip-Off” tournament has a $5 entry fee and $100,000 worth of prizes. Go to the rankings tab to see projections from top players and look at the news feed to learn about injuries.

