Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1K NBA Playoffs, MLB Deposit Match Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Collect bonus cash for NBA daily fantasy with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here to activate a deposit match before the start of the semifinals.









The Underdog promo code unlocks a 50% deposit match. New customers can gain up to $1,000 in bonus cash to predict points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and other stats.

We have two matchups on Sunday, starting with Game 1 between the Pacers and Cavaliers. Then, it will be a Game 7 in Houston with the Warriors vs. Rockets. Combine Higher/Lower picks for multiple players to make your first entry.

Register here to apply the Underdog promo code WTOP. Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash for picks and tournaments.

NBA Stat Projections for the Underdog Promo Code

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make a standard entry with Higher/Lower picks for a chance at the largest payout. However, all legs must hit to receive winnings. Another option is making a flex entry, so you’ll still get a smaller payout of only one leg doesn’t hit. These are just some of the popular markets for the two NBA games on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton: 18.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 37.5 points + rebounds + assists

Pascal Siakam: 6.5 rebounds

Darius Garland: 3.5 first quarter points

Jimmy Butler: 23.5 points

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers made

Alperen Sengun: 32.5 points + rebounds

Draymond Green: 11.5 rebounds + assists

Other markets are available for Rivals. Two players will be listed with a certain stat, and you pick which player will have the better performance.

Customers can also use this bonus to enter daily tournaments. For example, the “Sunday Shootaround” contest has a $5 entry and $100,000 prize pool. You can go to the rankings tab to see projections for the top players and who is going early in other drafts. It even has a news feed, which is great for learning about injuries during the playoffs.

Underdog Promo Code Guide for New Users

Begin making picks in just a few minutes after signing up with the Underdog promo code. Take these steps to unlock the best welcome offer.

Sign up here to apply the code WTOP. Fill in your name, email and date of birth. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal.

Half of your first deposit will be matched with a bonus. So, you can collect the max $1,000 bonus by making a $2,000 deposit.

The Extender 40% Boost for the Semifinals

Use The Extender: 40% Boost for an entry on any Game 1 of the NBA playoffs. We have two more Game 1s on Monday with the Knicks vs. Celtics and Nuggets vs. Thunder. You’ll receive a 50% boost for Game 2, a 60% boost for Game 3 and so on. In addition to pregame picks, follow along with NBA games to make picks on live markets.

Be on the lookout for similar boosts for the NHL playoffs and MLB games. There is a guide on the app that explains the boosts and other unique features.

Get up to $1,000 in bonus cash with a 50% deposit match by using the Underdog promo code WTOP.