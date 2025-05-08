Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $1K Bonus for Warriors-Wolves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Make picks on the NBA playoffs after signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here to claim a deposit match and get bonus cash. Make your first entry on Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves on Thursday night.









Activate a 50% deposit match by signing up with the Underdog promo code. New customers can score up to $1,000 in bonus cash for Higher/Lower picks.

Use this bonus to make predictions on certain stat projections, like points, rebounds, assists and three-pointers. In addition to pre-game markets, you can follow along during NBA games to view live totals.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Redeem up to $1,000 in bonus cash with a 50% deposit match.

Underdog Promo Code for Warriors-Timberwolves

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It takes 2+ picks to create a standard entry. These have the largest winnings, but all legs must hit. The other option is to flex an entry of 3+ picks, which will still result in a smaller payout if only one leg doesn’t hit. These are some of the totals you can find for the Warriors vs. Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 27.5 points

Jimmy Butler: 38.5 points + rebounds + assists

Draymond Green: 6.5 rebounds

Buddy Hield: 3.5 three-pointers made

Julius Randle: 19.5 points

Rudy Gobert: 2.5 first quarter points

Naz Reid: 6.5 rebounds + assists

Customers can make other picks with Rivals. For example, you can take Butler or Edwards to score more points in Game 2. Other players on Golden State must step up since Stephen Curry is out with a hamstring injury.

Guide to Register with the Underdog Promo Code

New users can take these easy steps to lock-in bonus cash for NBA playoff games this week. It can also be used for the NHL playoffs, MLB, UFC and more sports.

Click here to register with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with PayPal, online banking or a debit card.

Half of your initial deposit is matched with a bonus, so you can claim the max $1,000 bonus with a $2,000 deposit. Check the promotions tab throughout the NBA playoffs to find entry boosts and other types of offers. A guide is available on the app that explains the different boosts and features.

Apply Bonus to Other NBA Playoff Games

There are already other markets for the NBA playoff games on Friday. Use your bonus for entries on the Cavaliers vs. Pacers and Thunder vs. Nuggets. And on Saturday, it will be Game 3 between the Celtics and Warriors.

Try drafting teams in daily tournaments and compete against other customers. Underdog has rankings, allowing users to see projections for top players and who is going early in other drafts. Results will show leaderboards for every contest you have entered.

Create an account with the Underdog promo code WTOP to start with a 50% deposit match. Score up to $1,000 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.