Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus Match for MLB, NHL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get a daily fantasy bonus by signing up with the Underdog promo code WTOP. New customers can sign up here to claim a deposit match for MLB, NHL, NBA and PGA picks.









Apply the Underdog promo code to get a 50% deposit match. Score up to $1,000 in bonus funds to use on entries this weekend.

MLB fans can use Underdog to predict home runs, strikeouts, total bases and other stats. We have a busy slate of action on Saturday that includes the Mets vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Phillies, Braves vs. Red Sox, Twins vs. Brewers, Mariners vs. Padres and Angels vs. Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw will be making his first start for the Dodgers this season. In addition to pre-game totals, you can follow along with his performance and view live markets during the action.

Sign up here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim a 50% deposit match and gain up to $1,000 in bonus funds.

Underdog Promo Code for MLB, NHL Games

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $1,000 In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are several types of MLB entries. You can make a standard entry with 2+ picks for a chance at the largest payout. On the other hand, you can elect to flex an entry with 3+ picks and still receive some winnings if only one leg is incorrect.

Underdog also has daily tournaments. You can draft a team of players and compete against other customers for prize pools. Check the projections to see which players are going early in other drafts.

Apply some of your bonus to the NHL playoffs. There are markets for Game 6 between the Jets and Stars on Saturday night. For example, you can take Connor Hellebuyck to record more or less than 22.5 saves.

Guide to Use the Underdog Promo Code

Start making picks on baseball, basketball and other sports after signing up with the Underdog promo code.

Register here to apply the code WTOP. Enter your full name, date of birth and email address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, PayPal or a debit card.

Half of your deposit will be matched with a bonus. This means you can score the max $1,000 bonus by making a $2,000 deposit.

Totals for the Nuggets-Thunder, PGA

Save some of your bonus for NBA action on Sunday. These are some of the totals for the Nuggets vs. Thunder. The winner of Game 7 will go on to face the Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 31.5 points

Chet Holmgren: 1.5 three-pointers made

Jamal Murray: 31.5 points + rebounds + assists

Nikola Jokic: 29.5 points

Jalen Williams: 4.5 first quarter points

Alex Caruso: 8.5 points

There will also be markets for the final round of the PGA Championship. Predict birdies from Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and other golfers in the second major of the year.

New customers who apply the Underdog promo code WTOP will get a 50% deposit match. Collect up to $1,000 in bonus funds for daily fantasy.