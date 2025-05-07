Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $1K Bonus Match for NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get bonus cash for NBA picks with the Underdog promo code WTOP. Sign up here to unlock a deposit match for playoff games this week.









Start with a 50% deposit match when using the Underdog promo code. New customers can score up to $1,000 in bonus cash for picks and tournaments.

There are several different ways to create entries, starting with Higher/Lower picks. Select whether a player will have higher or lower a certain stat projection. There are markets available for the Celtics vs. Knicks and Nuggets vs. Thunder on Wednesday night.

Register here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Claim a 50% deposit match and redeem up to $1,000 in bonus cash.

Underdog Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make 2+ picks to create a standard entry. All legs must hit, but the winnings are the largest. The other option is two flex an entry of 3+ picks, which results in a smaller payout if only one leg doesn’t hit. These are just some of the popular markets for the two matchups on Wednesday:

Jayson Tatum: 27.5 points

Jalen Brunson: 36.5 points + assists + rebounds

Jaylen Brown: 1.5 three-pointers made

Derrick White: 5.5 rebounds

Nikola Jokic: 7.5 first quarter points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 33.5 points

Russell Westbrook: 7.5 rebounds + assists

Aaron Gordon: 3.5 free throws made

Other markets are available for Rivals. You can pick one of two players to have the better performance. For example, select Brunson or Tatum to score more points in Game 2.

More options will be available for Game 2 between the Warriors and Timberwolves on Thursday. Stephen Curry has already been ruled out due to an injury. The news feed on Underdog allows NBA fans to stay up to date with the latest injuries and roster updates.

Guide to Use the Underdog Promo Code

New users can take these simple steps to get bonus cash for daily fantasy sports.

Click here to use the Underdog promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and date of birth. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal.

The bonus will be determined by the amount of your first deposit. Half is matched, so you can claim the max $1,000 bonus with a $2,000 deposit. In addition to the NBA, you can use this bonus for picks on MLB, the NHL playoffs, UFC and more.

Draft Teams to Compete Tournaments

There are new tournaments every day. Customers can draft teams of NBA, NHL or MLB players and compete against other users for a chance to win prize pools.

The “Hump Day Hoops” tournament has a $5 entry and $100,000 prize pool. The rankings tab will display projections for the top players and who is going early in other drafts. Be sure to check for other promotions every day, like entry boosts and discounted picks.

Create an account with the Underdog promo code WTOP to use a 50% deposit match. Gain up to $1,000 in bonus cash for daily fantasy.