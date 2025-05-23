UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE XFL CONFERENCE Week 7 Friday, May 9 DC 32, San Antonio 24 Saturday, May 10 Michigan 25, Arlington…

USFL CONFERENCE

XFL CONFERENCE

Week 7

Friday, May 9

DC 32, San Antonio 24

Saturday, May 10

Michigan 25, Arlington 24

Sunday, May 11

Birmingham 33, Houston 25

St. Louis 19, Memphis 9

Week 8

Friday, May 16

Memphis 24, San Antonio 22, OT

Saturday, May 17

St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28

Michigan 30, Houston 18

Sunday, May 18

DC 33, Arlington 30

Week 9

Friday, May 23

St. Louis 39, San Antonio 13

Saturday, May 24

Arlington at Memphis, noon

Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 25

DC at Houston, 4 p.m.

Week 10

Friday, May 30

St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 31

Houston at Michigan, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 1

Arlington at San Antonio, Noon

Birmingham at Memphis, 3 p.m.

