UFL Glance

USFL CONFERENCE
XFL CONFERENCE
Week 7
Friday, May 9
DC 32, San Antonio 24
Saturday, May 10
Michigan 25, Arlington 24
Sunday, May 11
Birmingham 33, Houston 25
St. Louis 19, Memphis 9
Week 8
Friday, May 16
Memphis 24, San Antonio 22, OT
Saturday, May 17
St. Louis 29, Birmingham 28
Michigan 30, Houston 18
Sunday, May 18
DC 33, Arlington 30
Week 9
Friday, May 23
St. Louis 39, San Antonio 13
Saturday, May 24
Arlington at Memphis, noon
Michigan at Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 25
DC at Houston, 4 p.m.
Week 10
Friday, May 30
St. Louis at DC, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 31
Houston at Michigan, 3 p.m.
Sunday, June 1
Arlington at San Antonio, Noon
Birmingham at Memphis, 3 p.m.
