Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, Knicks-Pacers NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Sleeper promo code WTOP to score a fantasy bonus for the Knicks vs. Pacers. Register here to start making entries on points, rebounds, three-pointers and other NBA stats.









Activate a 100% deposit match by signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Gain up to $100 in bonus funds and use several other offers on the app.

You’ll find a 35% re-use profit boost on Saturday. Opt-in and continue using this boost until your entry wins. There is also a 50% profit boost, a 25% boost for MLB and $5 protected pick for MMA.

Sign up here to use the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Redeem up to $100 in bonus cash with a 100% deposit match.

NBA Projections for the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts (Available for the NBA, NHL, PGA, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Pacers have a chance to advance to the NBA Finals with a win in Game 6. But the Knicks are looking to force a Game 7 back in New York. These are just some of the popular markets you can find on Sleeper:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 22.5 points

Pascal Siakam: 6.5 rebounds

Jalen Brunson: 31.5 points

Josh Hart: 1.5 steals + blocks

Tyrese Haliburton: 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Myles Turner: 1.5 three-pointers made

Andrew Nembhard: 3.5 assists

Mitchell Robinson: 5.5 points

Mikal Bridges: 1.5 first quarter points

OG Anunoby: 6.5 assists + rebounds

Bennedict Mathurin: 9.5 points

Conduct pre-game research by viewing stats, follow along with picks using game casts, chat with friends on the app and take advantage of other unique features. Expect to find picks on sale and multiplier boosts for the NBA Finals next week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are waiting for the winner of the Knicks-Pacers.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Score the $100 Bonus

Collect an instant bonus for daily fantasy by taking these steps. All new customers in eligible states can use the Sleeper promo code.

Click here to create an account with code WTOP. Fill in your email address, date of birth and other relevant info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method.

The entire amount of your deposit will be matched with a bonus up to $100.

Free Pick for MLB Saturday

There is a 98% off pick for MLB on Saturday. You can take Dylan Cease to record over 0.5 outs in his start, which is an easy option for your opening entry. He’ll be on the mound for the Padres as they continue a weekend series against the Pirates.

Browse through other MLB markets for the Brewers vs. Phillies, Cardinals vs. Rangers, Red Sox vs. Braves, Tigers vs. Royals, Rays vs. Astros and Yankees vs. Dodgers. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani went long in the last matchup, with the Dodgers getting the win.

Register with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match. Grab up to $100 in bonus funds to use toward NBA and MLB picks this weekend.