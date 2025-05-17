Preakness Betting Promos: Best Horse Racing Bonuses for Stakes Races

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There are several horses to consider on Saturday. Some of the top contenders are making the short 2-week turnaround after the Kentucky Derby, but the winner of the Run for the Roses (Sovereignty) won't be in the mix.

There are several horses to consider on Saturday. Some of the top contenders are making the short 2-week turnaround after the Kentucky Derby, but the winner of the Run for the Roses (Sovereignty) won’t be in the mix. Continue reading to learn about the nine horses in the 150th Preakness Stakes and how to bet on the race at Pimlico.

Preakness Betting Promos $500 No-Sweat Bet on FanDuel Types of Bets Win, Place, Show, Exacta, Trifecta, Superfecta Handicapping Tools Previous Performances, Expert Picks, Race Replays, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 17, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Check out the handicapping tools before making your first wager. View previous performances, race replays and expert picks for a day of racing at Pimlico Race Course. If the track is sloppy after rain, it may be worth seeing which horses have had success in similar conditions. The nine-horse field for the Preakness Stakes will reach the starting gate at 7:02 pm ET.

The no-sweat offer can be used for any betting type. The most popular option will be taking a single horse to win the race. However, you can choose to make a trifecta or superfecta for a chance at cashing a larger ticket. Try boxing a trifecta so the top three finishers can come in any order. FanDuel has a guide that goes into explains these betting types and has examples of payouts.

New customers can complete these steps to get started:

Enter your full legal name, date of birth, email and other basic information. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a bet up to $500.

A loss will release racing credit as a refund.

Journalism is the Morning-Line Favorite

Journalism is the favorite after a solid trip in the Kentucky Derby, having the lead down the stretch. Connections of the second-place finisher hopes he has more gas left in the tank after racing just two weeks ago.

There are key contenders in the race that are more rested, like River Thames. He gives Todd Pletcher a great chance of winning his first Preakness Stakes. And Bob Baffert looks to break his own record by winning a ninth Woodlawn Vase. Goal Oriented is the lone undefeated horse in the field, but this will be his toughest competition yet.

Sandman will be another popular choice on Saturday. John Velazquez will ride the Arkansas Derby winner that was purchased for $1.2 million. The longshot Pay Billy was only bought for $60,000, and he’s won four of his last five starts.