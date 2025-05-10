ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Scores

Saturday
At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club
Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,347; Par: 71
Third Round
|Carson Young
|70-66-64—200
|Harry Higgs
|67-66-68—201
|Mackenzie Hughes
|63-69-70—202
|Ryan Fox
|65-70-68—203
|Victor Perez
|67-70-66—203
|Davis Shore
|67-66-70—203
|Danny Walker
|66-67-70—203
|Norman Xiong
|69-65-69—203
|Will Chandler
|64-69-71—204
|Chesson Hadley
|67-69-68—204
|Ben Silverman
|67-68-69—204
|Alex Smalley
|70-67-67—204
|Joseph Bramlett
|71-66-68—205
|Steven Fisk
|70-68-67—205
|Patton Kizzire
|67-68-70—205
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|64-72-69—205
|Antoine Rozner
|70-67-68—205
|Matti Schmid
|70-67-68—205
|Sami Valimaki
|69-68-68—205
|Kevin Yu
|68-67-70—205
|Harry Hall
|69-69-68—206
|Mark Hubbard
|68-71-67—206
|Taylor Moore
|69-69-68—206
|Hayden Buckley
|67-69-71—207
|Trace Crowe
|69-68-70—207
|Quade Cummins
|72-67-68—207
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-67-71—207
|William Mouw
|69-69-69—207
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|67-69-71—207
|Sam Ryder
|69-69-69—207
|Mason Andersen
|70-68-70—208
|Cristobal Del Solar
|65-67-76—208
|Taylor Dickson
|68-71-69—208
|Nathan Franks
|67-70-71—208
|Doug Ghim
|69-69-70—208
|Chris Gotterup
|67-70-71—208
|Rico Hoey
|69-70-69—208
|Nick Watney
|66-67-75—208
|Vince Whaley
|72-66-70—208
|Brice Garnett
|67-70-72—209
|Trent Phillips
|68-68-73—209
|Seamus Power
|64-76-69—209
|Chad Ramey
|67-71-71—209
|Rafael Campos
|71-68-71—210
|Ricky Castillo
|70-69-71—210
|Austin Duncan
|70-69-71—210
|Ryo Hisatsune
|70-70-70—210
|Dylan Wu
|66-71-73—210
|Blades Brown
|66-71-74—211
|Jackson Byrd
|69-70-72—211
|Tom Kim
|72-68-71—211
|Ben Kohles
|67-73-71—211
|Kevin Roy
|67-72-72—211
|Tim Widing
|69-66-76—211
|Matteo Manassero
|67-71-74—212
|Jesper Svensson
|66-73-73—212
|Adam Svensson
|69-69-74—212
|Bill Haas
|68-71-74—213
|Theo Humphrey
|71-69-73—213
|Takumi Kanaya
|72-68-73—213
|Max McGreevy
|72-68-73—213
|Hayden Springer
|72-68-73—213
|Anders Albertson
|70-70-74—214
|George Duangmanee
|68-71-75—214
|Luke List
|71-68-75—214
|Francesco Molinari
|69-71-74—214
|Andrew Putnam
|65-70-79—214
|Alejandro Tosti
|65-75-75—215
|Michael Feuerstein
|72-68-79—219
