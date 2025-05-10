Live Radio
ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic Scores

The Associated Press

May 10, 2025, 5:32 PM

Saturday

At The Dunes Golf and Beach Club

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,347; Par: 71

Third Round

Carson Young 70-66-64—200
Harry Higgs 67-66-68—201
Mackenzie Hughes 63-69-70—202
Ryan Fox 65-70-68—203
Victor Perez 67-70-66—203
Davis Shore 67-66-70—203
Danny Walker 66-67-70—203
Norman Xiong 69-65-69—203
Will Chandler 64-69-71—204
Chesson Hadley 67-69-68—204
Ben Silverman 67-68-69—204
Alex Smalley 70-67-67—204
Joseph Bramlett 71-66-68—205
Steven Fisk 70-68-67—205
Patton Kizzire 67-68-70—205
Thorbjorn Olesen 64-72-69—205
Antoine Rozner 70-67-68—205
Matti Schmid 70-67-68—205
Sami Valimaki 69-68-68—205
Kevin Yu 68-67-70—205
Harry Hall 69-69-68—206
Mark Hubbard 68-71-67—206
Taylor Moore 69-69-68—206
Hayden Buckley 67-69-71—207
Trace Crowe 69-68-70—207
Quade Cummins 72-67-68—207
Emiliano Grillo 69-67-71—207
William Mouw 69-69-69—207
Niklas Norgaard Moller 67-69-71—207
Sam Ryder 69-69-69—207
Mason Andersen 70-68-70—208
Cristobal Del Solar 65-67-76—208
Taylor Dickson 68-71-69—208
Nathan Franks 67-70-71—208
Doug Ghim 69-69-70—208
Chris Gotterup 67-70-71—208
Rico Hoey 69-70-69—208
Nick Watney 66-67-75—208
Vince Whaley 72-66-70—208
Brice Garnett 67-70-72—209
Trent Phillips 68-68-73—209
Seamus Power 64-76-69—209
Chad Ramey 67-71-71—209
Rafael Campos 71-68-71—210
Ricky Castillo 70-69-71—210
Austin Duncan 70-69-71—210
Ryo Hisatsune 70-70-70—210
Dylan Wu 66-71-73—210
Blades Brown 66-71-74—211
Jackson Byrd 69-70-72—211
Tom Kim 72-68-71—211
Ben Kohles 67-73-71—211
Kevin Roy 67-72-72—211
Tim Widing 69-66-76—211
Matteo Manassero 67-71-74—212
Jesper Svensson 66-73-73—212
Adam Svensson 69-69-74—212
Bill Haas 68-71-74—213
Theo Humphrey 71-69-73—213
Takumi Kanaya 72-68-73—213
Max McGreevy 72-68-73—213
Hayden Springer 72-68-73—213
Anders Albertson 70-70-74—214
George Duangmanee 68-71-75—214
Luke List 71-68-75—214
Francesco Molinari 69-71-74—214
Andrew Putnam 65-70-79—214
Alejandro Tosti 65-75-75—215
Michael Feuerstein 72-68-79—219

