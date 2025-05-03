Kentucky Derby Betting Promos: Claim Top Offers From FanDuel, TwinSpires

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the best Kentucky Derby betting promos on Saturday to unlock up to $700 in bonuses for the first leg of the Triple Crown. Register here to claim a no-sweat bet on FanDuel and click here to redeem bonus bets on TwinSpires.

















New customers can place a $500 no-sweat first bet on FanDuel. You’ll receive a racing bonus if your wager on the derby loses. And unlock the TwinSpires welcome offer to claim $200 in bonus bets for the Kentucky Derby and other Triple Crown races.

The 19-horse field will reach the starting gate at Churchill Downs at 6:57 pm ET. Use the handicapping tools on each app to make your picks on the Run for the Roses. Check previous performances, expert picks and race replays.

Create an account with the latest Kentucky Derby betting promos on FanDuel and TwinSpires to wager on the biggest horse race in North America.

Horses for the Kentucky Derby Betting Promos

FanDuel Horse Racing Promo $500 No-Sweat First Bet In-App Promos Money Back Special, Race of the Day, etc. TwinSpires Promo Get $200 in Bonus Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Money Back, Loyalty Program, etc. Bonus Last Verified On May 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Simone Biles is the grand marshal giving the “Riders Up!” call prior to the race this year. With several scratches, there are 19 horses in the field competing for the $5 million purse.

The top 3-year-old thoroughbreds will go 1 ¼ miles around the dirt track at Churchill Downs. It’s likely going to be a rainy day in Louisville, so it could be worth checking to see which horses have had success in sloppy conditions.

We recommend using the welcome bonuses on TwinSpires and FanDuel. Then, you can shop around for other Kentucky Derby betting promos. Journalism enters the race as the favorite, winning four of his five career starts. Other key contenders on Saturday include Citizen Bull, American Promise, Luxor Café, Tiztastic, Sandman and Sovereignty. Many trainers are looking for their first win in the derby, while Bob Baffert goes for his record-breaking seventh victory.

FanDuel Promo Activates $500 No-Sweat Bet

Take these simple steps to make your largest bet on the Kentucky Derby.

Register here to claim the FanDuel horse racing offer. Enter the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Wager up to $500 on the derby.

A losing wager will trigger a bonus refund, so you’ll get a second chance to use toward another race.

Score $200 Racing Bonus on TwinSpires

Start collecting bonus bets by signing up with the offer on TwinSpires. It is owned by Churchill Downs Inc., making it a popular choice for the Kentucky Derby every year.

Sign up here on TwinSpires. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method and start placing bets on horse racing. Wager $800 over the next 30 days to score the max $200 bonus.

Some of your bonus will be available for the Preakness Stakes in two weeks. If you are new to betting on horse racing, TwinSpires has a guide that explains the different types of wagers. Learn how to make exactas, trifectas and more bets throughout the Triple Crown.