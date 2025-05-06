FanDuel Promo Code: Unlock $200 Bonus for NBA Playoffs This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

The NBA Playoffs continue Tuesday, and the latest FanDuel promo code offer for new players can turn a $5 wager on Pacers-Cavaliers or Warriors-Timberwolves into $200 of bonus bets. No code is needed to claim the welcome offer.







FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Tuesday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos No Sweat NBA SGP, 20% PGA Tour Boost, 30% SGP Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Any new bettor, like yourself, will have to win your first wager with FanDuel to get awarded the $200 bonus. Knowing this, we can run through some options you have to place a qualifying wager that will hopefully give you the best shot at collecting the FanDuel promo code bonus.

A quick and straightforward market to use would be to just bet $5 on the team you believe will simply win their game. For instance, if you think the Cavaliers will beat the Pacers or the Timberwolves will beat the Warriors, you could put $5 on either of their moneyline’s. If the team you chose ends up winning, you would collect the $200 bonus.

However, there are other markets you could try and take advantage of as well. FanDuel gives you a ton of options for player props. Click on each individual game’s tab to find a list of these markets. Options like “player to score x points” or “player to have x rebounds” are available, for example.

What this means is that you could take a high profile player, like Donovan Mitchell perhaps, and pick a low number of total points he would have to score to give yourself the best shot at the bonus. So, for instance, if you believe Mitchell is going to have a strong scoring game and take him to score 15+ points, this would qualify you for the welcome offer. If he scores 15 or more points, the bonus is yours.

Same Game Parlay Offers for Tuesday

Once your account is registered and authenticated, you won’t need a FanDuel promo code to get the welcome special or to find even more offers to boost your NBA playoff wager odds. Check out some of the following for today:

Same Game Parlay: Get a 30 percent odds enhancement on any of your same game parlay wagers for the NBA playoffs, MLB or any other major sports market on FanDuel

Monthly Streak: Build your winning streak on FanDuel and get a shot at $100K in prizes

Soccer SGP Boost: Earn an additional 30 percent boost on your soccer match odds today

NBA Playoffs Live SGP: Make a live same game parlay bet on any NBA playoff game tonight

You can also take advantage of the YourWay parlay bets through the sportsbook. This feature allows you to customize your parlay or same game parlay the exact way you want it to be.

Start Account with FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs

Make sure FanDuel has all of your information when you register. Pieces of information like your full legal name, birthdate, home address, location settings turned on your phone, the FanDuel promo code, banking information and payment option are required to claim the bonus.

Payment methods include your debit card, credit card, payment apps, linking your online bank or any other approved option. Deposit at least $10 into your account to start.

Bonus bets that are received from FanDuel will be good for seven (7) days. Add the amount of bonus bets you would like to use on a wager into your bet slip. All bonuses do not have to be used on the same market.