FanDuel Promo Code: New NBA Playoffs Offer Scores $200 Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

FanDuel is offering one of the most lucrative welcome deals on the market to all new customers who sign up and use the FanDuel promo code today. Once this code is applied, bettors will get a “Bet $5, Win $200 bonus” deal with any wager of $5 or more on the NHL or NBA tonight here . Notably, no code is needed to claim this bonus.







$200 Bonus with FanDuel Promo Code for NBA/NHL Playoffs

This big bonus can be yours as long as you win your first wager with the sportsbook. The Fanduel promo code only requires you to place and win a bet as small as $5, which can be made on the spread, moneyline, point total or a prop of matchups such as Knicks-Pistons or Maple Leafs-Senators.

New bettors who are wondering what a bet of this nature would look like, we can go through a few examples here. First, think about betting on a market you feel has the best potential to win tonight. For instance, maybe you feel strongly about the Stars chances against the Avalanche. You could bet $5 on the Stars moneyline or maybe $10 on them to cover. Then, if you do end up winning your bet, you’ll earn the $200 bonus as well as the cash payout.

The bonus is eligible for Knicks-Pistons, Clippers-Nuggets, Maple Leafs-Senators, Golden Knights-Wild, and Kings-Oilers as well. Any bet equal to or greater than $5 that settles as a win will trigger the full bonus back to your new account.

Offers for NBA, NHL Games

FanDuel has brand new profit boost offers and all new parlays for each of the NHL and NBA games happening tonight. Secure your account and your bonus offer, then go look around the app to find these deals:

You can create a live same game parlay for either NBA playoff game tonight. Use this feature to earn a big cash payout on any available Live SGP.

There are also a bunch of available parlays and SGP that FanDuel is running out. You can find odds that string Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham props together, first basket odds the YourWay tab to customize a parlay any way you want.

NHL Stanley Cup Winner Odds:

Carolina (+410)

Florida (+480)

Edmonton (+550)

Dallas (+750)

Las Vegas (+900)

Get a 30 percent odds boost on any live MLB wager you want to make. Up your cash payout by claiming this promotion for a game taking place Thursday.

FanDuel Promo Code Signup Details

FanDuel will require all information to be registered before you lock in your welcome offer. This will include the FanDuel promo code plus the following personal details:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Mailing address

Location you are currently at

Banking and direct deposit details

Payment method with initial cash deposit

The $200 in bonus bets will arrive in your account after your wager has settled with FanDuel. These bets will be available for seven (7) days, where you can add bonus bets to your bet slip however you see fit. These bets do not have to be used on one single market but will expire after seven (7) days.