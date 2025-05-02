FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Rockets-Warriors, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the FanDuel promo code and claim one of the best welcome offer payouts on the betting market when you win your first bet on the NHL or NBA tonight. Put down a small $5 bet on Rockets-Warriors or Jets-Blues and, if that bet is a success, score $200 in bonus bets as your prize here . No code is needed to get started.









FanDuel Promo Code NBA Details

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos Odds boosts for NBA Playoffs, MLB games, NHL Playoffs action Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a lot you can do with $200 in bonus bets over the next week of sports action, so be sure to apply the FanDuel promo code when you sign up today. That way you can be locked into their exclusive offer and get a shot to win those bets.

Two of the options you have tonight to win the bonus are Rockets-Warriors in the NBA and Jets-Blues in the NHL. Both are Game 6 of their series, with the Rockets and Blues desperately trying to push for Game 7.

To win the bonus, you could bet on any of those game’s moneyline or spread, the game total in either contest or player/game props that you feel confident in. For example, let’s say you believe in the Warriors to beat the Rockets and move on to the second round. You wager $5 on the Golden State moneyline and if they win, you win the $200 bonus.

The same rules apply to Blues-Jets. You could wager $5 on the Blues puck line, Kyle Connor’s point total, Jordan Kyrou anytime goalscorer prop or parlay who you believe will win this game with who you think will win in Rockets-Warriors, for example. As long as your first bet wins, the bonus will trigger back to you.

Friday Special Offers for NBA, NFL

You have a ton more options when you sign up for FanDuel and use the app today. The sportsbook has all new deals for both Rockets-Warriors and Jets-Blues, including multiple parlay and same game parlay options.

Check out these special deals FanDuel is offering right now:

Same Game Parlay Boost: Enhance your NBA, NHL, MLB, PGA Tour or other major sport same game parlay by 30 percent with this deal

Rockets-Warriors SGP: Stephen Curry 5+ threes made and 6+ assists, Draymond Green 8+ rebounds and Jimmy Butler 25+ points (+3968)

Jets-Blues SGP: Jets moneyline, Kyle Connor anytime goalscorer, Nino Niederreiter anytime goalscorer, Jordan Kyrou anytime goalscorer (+4204)

YourWay Parlay Option: Customize every leg of every parlay the way you want with this new option on FanDuel

Use FanDuel Promo Code to Sign Up Today

Record all of the information necessary for FanDuel to make your account eligible. This will include specific details like your legal name, birthdate, home address, your current location, banking and direct deposit information and the FanDuel promo code.

An initial cash payment of $10 or more is required. This can be completed using a variety of ways including a debit card, credit card or ApplePay, among others.

If the $200 does get credited to your account, you can use these bets in a variety of ways. They do not need to be used in a lump sum and the amount of bets you want to spend on a single wager can be chosen in your betslip. All unused bets expire after seven (7) days from receipt.