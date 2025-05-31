FanDuel Promo Code: Gear Up for MLB, Knicks-Pacers with $200 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the latest FanDuel promo code offer for a chance to win $200 in bonus bets when you place a $5 winning wager with a new account. With a huge Game 6 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers and a full MLB slate, new users have plenty of opportunities to capitalize. Click here to register ahead of Saturday’s games.







The Knicks-Pacers game will take the bulk of the attention for Saturday’s sports schedule, as there will be much anticipation to see if there will be a Game 7 on Monday. In addition to this huge matchup, the MLB slate is headlined by a World Series rematch between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. There are plenty of options for new users to capitalize on this offer.

FanDuel Promo Code for Knicks-Pacers, MLB

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% SGP Boosts, Daily Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It is easy to follow the steps to redeem this welcome offer from FanDuel, but the most important part to take note of is that you must win your $5 bet to receive the $200 in bonus bets.

The Knicks-Pacers game might be the most notable game of the night, but putting your $5 on something like the moneyline or spread for this game might be risky. You might prefer to look at prop bets. The odds do not matter here when it comes to winning your bonus, so you might want to bet on something like Pascal Siakam to score more than 10 points, even though the odds are set at -6000. What matters most is that you pick something that has a good chance of settling as a win.

You could also pick one of the MLB games instead. A good way to go with one of these matchups is to look at player props as well. You could bet on a pitcher to record a certain number of strikeouts, or a player to record a hit.

Either way, you should survey markets across FanDuel Sportsbook to pick something you feel good about.

Odds, Preview for Knicks-Pacers

As mentioned before, this is another do-or-die game for the Knicks. It is arguably the toughest of the games they will have to win if they want to come out on top in this series. The Pacers come in as slight favorites after the loss in Game 5. Below are the game lines:

Knicks: +3.5 (-105) / +142 / O219 (-110)

Pacers: -3.5 (-114) / -168 / U219 (-110)

When set up with your new account, you can use these markets along with prop bets to make same game parlays. There is usually an in-app promotion you can use to boost your odds for your parlay, too.

Register with FanDuel Promo Code

Click here to start the sign-up process and take advantage of the FanDuel promo code. You will automatically receive the welcome offer once you complete the sign-up process.

Just enter your basic personal information to secure your account and then make an initial deposit that will cover your $5 bet. Once you place that wager, wait for it to settle to see if you have won your $200 bonus.

Any bonus bets you receive will be valid for one week before expiring.