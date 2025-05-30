FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

In addition to games like Yankees-Dodgers and White Sox-Orioles, every other team is scheduled to play on Friday, so there should be plenty of chances for new users to start their FanDuel Sportsbook accounts the right way.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $200 MLB Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 30% SGP Boosts, Daily Profit Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This promo from FanDuel Sportsbook provides a great opportunity for new users, but the key is that you must win your $5 bet to secure the $200 bonus.

You could place a simple $5 moneyline bet, and if your bet settles in a win, you will receive the reward. However, you might want to dig a bit deeper into some of the other markets to find a wager that is more likely to win. Strikeout and hit props could be the way to go. The odds do not matter here, so just place a $5 bet that you feel has a good chance of settling in a win.

Sign Up for New Member Offer With FanDuel Promo Code

By clicking here or on any of our other links, you will be taken to a registration page and automatically given the welcome offer once you finish setting up your FanDuel Sportsbook account. You will need to provide basic identifying information, like your name, mailing address, current location, date of birth, etc. This will secure your account.

Once you complete that step, you will need to provide a secure payment method. This could be a credit card, debit card, PayPal account, online banking, or several other options. Use the method of most convenience to you and then make an initial deposit that will cover your $5 bet.

From there, wait for your initial $5 bet to settle, and if it wins, you will receive your $200 in bonus bets. These bonuses will be valid for seven days, and if they are not used in that period of time, they will expire.

FanDuel Sportsbook 30% Profit Boost Offer

When you are set up with your new account with FanDuel Sportsbook, you will be able to take advantage of several in-app promotions in addition to the welcome offer. One of the common promotions available is the 30% parlay boost token.

This token can be claimed and used on any three-leg parlay/same game parlay for that day. The total odds to use this offer needs to at least be +100 or longer. The token will expire at 2 a.m. ET the next day if it is not used.

While this promo could be used on any sport, you can also claim boost tokens for specific leagues, like the NBA, MLB, NHL, WNBA, etc. The promotions available depend on the games taking place for that specific day.