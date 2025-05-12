Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Releases $300 NBA Bonus, $1K in No-Sweat Bets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo in your state to bet on NBA playoff games this week. New users can sign up here to redeem a guaranteed bonus or make multiple no-sweat bets.









Begin with a $30 bet in AZ, MI, NJ and PA to score a $300 bonus, or wager $50 in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV to release a $250 bonus. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo unlocks $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets in all other states.

On Monday, make your initial bet on the Celtics vs. Knicks or Timberwolves vs. Warriors. There are daily rewards available for customers, so check for new profit boosts throughout the playoffs. The bonus can also be used for the NHL, PGA Championship and MLB.

Sign up here to claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Get a $250 bonus, $300 bonus or $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for the NBA Playoffs

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Knicks are 6.5-point underdogs at home in Game 4. They are up 2-1, but the Celtics are still favored to win the series. You can make your bet on any player prop for Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum or Payton Pritchard.

And in the West, the Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites against the Warriors. Golden State is still without Stephen Curry, with Game 6 appearing to be the earliest he could return.

Action continues Tuesday with the Pacers vs. Cavaliers and Nuggets vs. Thunder. The Pacers can become the first team to advance to the conference finals with a win in Cleveland.

How to Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Follow the links on this page (here ) to activate a Fanatics Sportsbook promo. During registration, you’ll be asked for your full name, email address, date of birth and other information to confirm your identity.

Use any of the accepted payment methods to make your first deposit. These include online banking, PayPal and Venmo. Then, use the best welcome offer in your state:

Bet $30 to score a guaranteed $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA)

Bet $50 to redeem a $250 bonus (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV)

Get 10 no-sweat bets in all other states. Each wager can bet up to $100, and you’ll get a bonus refund after a loss.

Profit Boosts for MLB, the NHL

Go to the promotions tab to find several profit boosts for MLB. Key games on Monday include the Red Sox vs. Tigers, Cardinals vs. Phillies, Pirates vs. Mets, Angels vs. Padres and Yankees vs. Mariners. Paul Skenes will be making a start for Pittsburgh.

And NHL fans can apply boosts to postseason games. Find odds for the Capitals vs. Hurricanes and Golden Knights vs. Oilers. All your wagers go toward earning FanCash, which can be exchanged for prizes.

New customers who sign up through the links above will get a Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Claim a $300 bonus, $250 bonus or $1,000 worth of no-sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.