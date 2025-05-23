Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $300 Bonus for Pacers-Knicks, MLB, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock a Fanatics Sportsbook promo before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. Sign up here to claim the best offer in your state. We explain the three different offers available for the Pacers vs. Knicks.









New customers located in AZ, MI, NJ and PA can redeem a $300 bonus after a $30 bet. A $250 bonus is available for those in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV who start with a $50 bet. And those in all remaining states can redeem $1,000 in no-sweat bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

We had an entertaining Game 1 at Madison Square Garden. It looked like the Knicks were in control, but we saw more late-game heroics from Tyrese Haliburton to give the Pacers a win in overtime.

Register here to use the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Get a $300 bonus, $250 bonus or $1,000 in no sweat bets.

Bet NBA, NHL Playoff Games with the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Knicks entered the series as the favorite to advance to the NBA Finals. However, that has changed following Game 1. They are still favored by six points at home in Game 2, with a total set at 224.5 points. Use the bonus to bet on a variety of player props for Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Myles Turner and others.

Continue using this welcome offer for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Saturday. The Thunder are 2.5-point favorites over Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves.

NHL fans can use the bonus for playoff games this week. We are down to the Oilers vs. Stars and Hurricanes vs. Panthers. Florida appears to be in a great spot to win another Stanley Cup.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Sign Up

Get started signing up here . You’ll be asked to enter basic information to verify your identity and age. Then, use PayPal, online banking or another accepted payment method to make your first deposit. Place your first wager based which of the following offers you’re using.

10X$100 no sweat bets (losing bets trigger a bonus refund)

Bet $50, get $250 bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

Bet $30, get $300 bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA

Daily Rewards for the MLB Season

There are new odds boosts every day on Fanatics Sportsbook. Customers can increase winnings each day for bets on MLB. Find odds this weekend for the Orioles vs. Red Sox, Blue Jays vs. Rays, Dodgers vs. Mets, Padres vs. Braves, Mariners vs. Astros, Yankees vs. Rockies and Phillies vs. Athletics.

All bets you make this season will go toward earning FanCash. It can be redeemed for betting bonuses for gear on Fanatics.com.

Register through the links above to claim a Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Claim a $300 bonus, $250 bonus or place $1,000 in no sweat bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.