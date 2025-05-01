Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 No-Sweat Bets for NBA, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can go all in on the NBA or NHL playoffs this week with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Set up a new account and grab 10 days of $100 no sweat bets or a guaranteed bonus.







Most new players will receive 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. New players in select states can start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). Create a new account in select states and turn a $50 bet into $250 in bonuses (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Fanatics Sportsbook is raising the stakes on the games this week. Go all in on the NBA and NHL playoffs with these new promos. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Multiple Sign-Up Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three different options on the table with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Set up a new account in most states to qualify for 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. Anyone who loses on a no sweat bet will be eligible for up to $100 back in bonuses.

New players who sign up in select states will be able to secure $300 in bonuses. Start with a $30 bet to collect this bonus (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). New users in other states can start with a $250 bonus on any $50 wager (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV).

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Creating an account with Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and stress-free process. Here is a full breakdown of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Place a $100 no sweat bet or lock in the guaranteed bonuses.

Thursday NBA Betting Preview, Odds

There are two NBA games coming up on Thursday night. The Knicks and Nuggets have a chance to close out the series, but the Pistons and Clippers won’t go away quietly. Here is a quick look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook spreads for the NBA matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Detroit Pistons (-1.5) vs. New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers (-6) vs. Denver Nuggets

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.