Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $300 NBA Bonus for Timberwolves-Thunder

Use the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer in your state to end the NBA conference finals. Sign up here to make your first wager on Game 5 between the Timberwolves vs. Thunder.









Place a $30 bet (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) to redeem a $300 bonus or start with a $50 bet (CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) to lock-in a $250 bonus. New customers who unlock the Fanatics Sportsbook promo in remaining states will have $1,000 in no sweat bets to use over the next 10 days.

The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday night. There are plenty of different props for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Julius Randle, Anthony Edwards and other players.

Redeem an instant bonus for NBA action or collect no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for the NBA Conference Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA or Bet $50 to Get $250 Bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Free Contests, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Timberwolves are in a must-win situation. They need much better performances from Edwards and Randle to stay in the series. However, it’s hard to keep up with Gilgeous-Alexander as he continues to prove why he won the regular season MVP award. Make pre-game bets and follow along with live odds on the app.

Continue using this welcome offer on Thursday for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Knicks are 4.5-point favorites over the Pacers, who can secure a spot in the NBA Finals with a win. The story so far has been the play from Tyrese Haliburton.

There is a new free contest called “Fanatics 5 Daily.” Make five picks based on games each day for a chance to win prizes.

Guide to Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Click here to start creating an account. A Fanatics Sportsbook promo code isn’t needed when doing so. You’ll be asked to provide your full name, email address, phone number and date of birth to verify your identity.

Use PayPal, online banking or another accepted payment method to make your first deposit. Then, start with a bet depending on which offer you qualify for.

$1,000 in no sweat bets over 10 days (Make a no sweat bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row. A loss will trigger a bonus refund)

Bet $30, get $300 guaranteed bonus in AZ, MI, NJ and PA

Bet $50, get $250 guaranteed bonus in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV

Daily Rewards for MLB Games

There are new profit boosts available every day for MLB action. Games on Wednesday include the Dodgers vs. Guardians, Red Sox vs. Brewers, Cardinals vs. Orioles, Braves vs. Phillies, Reds vs. Royals, Blue Jays vs. Rangers, Yankees vs. Angels, Rockies vs. Cubs and Nationals vs. Mariners.

Every bet you make will go toward earning FanCash. It can be redeemed for bonus bets, cards, collectables or merchandise. Customers can even use FanCash to boost wagers.

Follow the links above the claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Score a $300 bonus, $250 bonus or get $1,000 in no sweat bets.

