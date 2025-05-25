BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Memorial Day Weekend Continues with $150 Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a busy sports schedule on Sunday, users can score a great welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. When you click here create a new account, you will be eligible for a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet.





With Game 3 of Knicks-Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals taking place Sunday alongside a loaded MLB slate, now is the time to capitalize on this offer. Those in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV), will receive the $150 bonus offer. Users in other states can use the bonus code to unlock the $1,500 first bet safety net.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Redeem $150 Reward

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA and NHL SGP Boost Token, Second Chance Shot, No Sweat Home Run, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

This new offer provides new users with a chance to start off their new accounts on the right foot. Players eligible for the $1,500 first bet will be able to bet up to that number, and if they lose, BetMGM will give their stake back in bonus bets.

Let’s run through how to take advantage of this safety net offer. Let’s say you want to bet something like $1,000 on the Knicks to win Game 3 on the road. You could put that wager on the Knicks moneyline, and if they win, you will get a large payout. If they lose, you will receive your $1,000 stake back in a bonus.

As for the $150 bonus offer for users in CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV, the key is that you need to place a winning $10 bet. So, make sure you wager on something that you are confident in. If not the Knicks-Pacers game, there are plenty of MLB games happening on Sunday, and you could survey the available prop markets.

More Ways to Bet on NBA Playoffs

There are other offers to take advantage of when you sign up for an account on BetMGM Sportsbook. You can use the available promos at the top of the home page, featuring two offers for the NBA Playoffs.

For Sunday, is an odds boost token for Knicks vs. Pacers, and that kind of promo will be available for NBA Playoff matchups moving forward. You could also use the second chance shot promotion. If you bet on a player to score first in a game and he scores the second field goal instead, you will be reimbursed your stake in cash.

You can also look at the other promotions for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and MLB games, too.

Register with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

It is easy to sign up with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Just click to secure the welcome offer. Then, you will be asked to enter basic personal information to secure your account. Enable location settings on your device to ensure you get the right offer for your location.

The next step is to make an initial deposit with a secure payment method. From there, make your first bet with the promo that you qualify for.

Any bonus bets you receive are valid for seven days before expiring.