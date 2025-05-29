BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Updated $150 Promo for Knicks-Pacers, MLB, NHL

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Receive one of the largest first bet offers on the market when you register and bet on tonight’s Pacers-Knicks game. Fill out the application and apply the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150 for a $1,500 first bet deal that will backup your first wager if it ends in a loss.







For bettors in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, you will alternately receive a “bet $10, win $150 bonus” deal. If the first bet you place with the sportsbook is $10 or more and ends up winning, you also win an additional $150 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 Offer for Pacers-Knicks

The Knicks season is on the line tonight as they battle Indiana at Madison Square Garden. To make this game even more interesting, BetMGM is providing a new welcome offer through the BetMGM bonus code. Apply this exclusive code during registration and set the location settings of your cell phone to “on” as the sportsbook locks you into one of the two available deals.

If you are registering in the states of CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV, bet $10 on any market that interests you tonight to make a qualifying offer. This could range from the Pacers or Knicks to cover their spread, the over or under for the game total or a player prop you might like.

For example, say you bet $10 on Aaron Nesmith to make 3+ threes tonight and he is successful. BetMGM will then credit your account with $150 in bonus bets that you can go ahead and use for the next week on other markets.

Every other bettor who signs up outside of those specific states will receive a first bet offer that tops out at $1,500. This can be utilized by placing a wager up to that max and getting bonus bets back equal to your stake if you lose.

So, say you feel extremely confident in the Knicks to force a Game 6 tonight and you place a wager that is $300. If New York failed to do so, BetMGM would send you that $300 stake back in bonus bets, making up for your lost cash.

NBA Playoffs Promos for Knicks-Pacers

Claim your welcome offer and head on over to the BetMGM app to find even more ways to score big. You can take advantage of offers for markets such as the NBA and NHL Playoffs as well as any MLB game today.

One of the more notable offers out for today is the Second Chance Scorer option. You can choose any player to score the first field goal of the game tonight and, if they only end up scoring the second field goal, BetMGM will pay your stake back in cash.

Grab an odds boost token for a separate NBA Playoff wager as well. Make a bet on Pacers-Knicks and have those odds boosted by using this token.

For MLB fans, find options like their no sweat homerun offer and the Swing Daily game. This is free to play and can award you several prizes.

Take a shot at the NHL Hat Trick Jackpot, too. Wager on a “to score a goal” market for Oilers-Stars tonight and, if the person you choose happens to score three (3) goals in this game, win a share of $10,000 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Follow the sportsbooks directions on what information is required and how to apply the BetMGM bonus code, which will lock in your welcome offer. Necessary details will include your full name, age, your current location and a mailing address, among others.

Banking and deposit methods will also have to be added. You can make your first cash deposit using any number of approved methods like an online bank, debit card, credit card or PayPal.

In the event BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets, use these over the next seven (7) days to be eligible. Bets that are left outstanding after this time period will expire.