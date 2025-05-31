BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Get $150 Knicks-Pacers, MLB, PGA Promo

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a huge Game 6 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers set for Saturday night, fans can secure a unique welcome offer with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Click here to redeem this promo before tip-off.





The Knicks forced a Game 6 with a dominant win at home in Game 5 on Thursday, and they are looking to force a Game 7 by winning on the road in Game 6. The two teams split Games 3 and 4 in Indiana during this series.

New users can get a “bet $10, win $150 bonus” offer (CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV) or a $1,500 first bet safety net when they sign up for a new account with the BetMGM bonus code.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 for Knicks-Pacers

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost Token, Second Chance/2nd Scorer Cash Back Promo, MLB Home Run Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On May 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP Sports Betting Staff

If you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV and receive the $150 bonus offer, it is important to note that you must win your $10 bet to receive your reward. So, pick a wager you feel has a good chance of settling as a win. A simple moneyline bet on the Knicks-Pacers game could work, but it might be wise to look into some player props that could be easier to predict. After you place your wager, wait for it to settle. If it wins, you will receive your $150 in bonus bets.

To use the $1,500 first bet offer, you can wager something like $1,000 on the Pacers moneyline or any other market of your choosing. If your bet wins, you will get a large cash payout. If it loses, you will get that $1,000 stake back in the form of a bonus.

For both of these offers, bonus bets you receive will expire after seven days.

Odds, Preview for Knicks-Pacers

With the exception of Game 5, every game has been close in this series. It would not be a surprise to see Game 6 come down to the wire. The betting odds indicate that this is likely what will take place. Below is the spread, moneyline and over/under information ahead of Saturday’s game:

Knicks: +3.5 (-105) / O218.5 (-115) / +145

Pacers: -3.5 (-115) / U218.5 (-105) / -175

So, the Pacers come in as slight favorites at home, which is not a surprise. Still, the Knicks have shown the ability to win in a hostile environment and come back on the road in these playoffs. Saturday could be a true toss-up.

Register New Account With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

To sign up and claim this welcome offer, click here or on one of our other links. Then, enter the bonus code WTOP150 and your personal information to secure your account and welcome offer.

Next, use your preferred payment method to make a deposit that will cover your first wager with BetMGM Sportsbook. From there, you can take advantage of the promo that you are eligible for.