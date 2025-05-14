BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150: Bet on NBA, NHL Playoffs With $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can select states can score $150 in bonuses with a $5 winning wager (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only). Players who sign up in different states will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

BetMGM Sportsbook is raising the bar for sports fans during the playoffs. Whether it’s the NBA or NHL, there are plenty of different ways to get in on the action. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to activate BetMGM bonus code WTOP150. Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV only) or start with a $1,500 first bet.

This BetMGM promo is location-specific, but both offers can be triggered by bonus code WTOP150. Anyone who registers in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can start with a 15-1 odds boost. Bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a win.

Players in other BetMGM Sportsbook states can grab the $1,500 first bet. Players who lose on that first bet will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses.

How to Access BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP150

Creating a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook is a breeze. For a detailed breakdown of the registration process, refer to the outline below:

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

. Apply bonus code WTOP150 and set up a new account by filling out the required information sections.

Deposit cash using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $10 bet to get a $150 bonus in select states (CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV) or secure the $1,500 first bet.

Anyone who loses on the $1,500 first bet will receive bonus bets back.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Preview, Odds

The Oklahoma City Thunder are one game away from a Western Conference Finals appearance. This would be the franchise’s furthest run into the playoffs since 2016. However, the Denver Nuggets won’t go away quietly.

The Thunder are favored in this potential elimination game, but home underdogs can be dangerous. Will Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets stave off elimination and send this series back to Oklahoma City for a Game 7? Here is a quick look at the current BetMGM Sportsbook odds for Game 6 (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Oklahoma City Thunder: -4.5 (-110) // Over 216.5 (-110) // -200

-4.5 (-110) // Over 216.5 (-110) // -200 Denver Nuggets: +4.5 (-110) // Under 216.5 (-110) // +165

