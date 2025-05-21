Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Bet365 has one of the most exciting welcome offers in the game as the NBA Playoffs continue, and you can use one of those offers on Game 1 of Pacers-Knicks tonight. New fans who use the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to register will get their choice between two great options when placing your first bet.







Pick from a $1,000 first bet safety net, that will guard you against a failed first bet, or a $150 bonus. The $150 bonus will automatically be credited to your account when you wager $5 or more on the NBA Playoffs.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Is Here for Pacers-Knicks

The Eastern Conference Finals tip off as two of the best players in the NBA in Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson go head-to-head for a spot in the NBA Finals. Adding to the greatness, the Bet365 bonus code is awarding fans like you one of two welcome offers that will instantly apply to the first wager you choose to place today. Here, we can run through some scenarios to give you a better understanding of how each offer will work.

So, if you find yourself wanting to shoot for a large cash payout today, the $1,000 bonus is the perfect option for you. This will allow you to make a significant wager, without the burden of going home empty handed.

An example of this would be a fan who feels very strongly in the Thunder’s chances to win outright today. That fan could bet $1,000 on New York’s moneyline. Then, in the event Indiana ends up winning, Bet365 would credit that fan’s account with $1,000 in bonus bets, repaying them for the lost stake.

However, you could also choose to go with a straight up guaranteed $150 bonus no matter the outcome of your bet. This can be done with the “Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus” deal where you would only need to wager as little as $5 on a market to claim the bonus.

This scenario could look something like a $100 wager on Brunson to score 20+ points. If he does hit his point total, Bet365 will award you both a cash payout and the bonus. If Randle fails to hit this total, the sportsbook would still go ahead and give you the $150 bonus.

NBA Playoff, MLB Specials for Wednesday

There are a ton of Sunday offers you can find when your account is secured. Use the app to locate daily specials like some of the ones discussed here:

NBA Early Payout: Pick the Pacers or Knicks to win outright tonight and if the team you choose leads at any point by 20+, win that wager automatically

Pick the Pacers or Knicks to win outright tonight and if the team you choose leads at any point by 20+, win that wager automatically NBA Profit Boost: Increase your same game parlay odds for Indiana-New York by claiming this offer

Increase your same game parlay odds for Indiana-New York by claiming this offer MLB Daily Lineups: Select your lineup on Bet365 and get a chance to win cash or bonus bets

Select your lineup on Bet365 and get a chance to win cash or bonus bets MLB Early Payout: Win your moneyline wager instantly if the team you selected goes up by 5 or more runs

Win your moneyline wager instantly if the team you selected goes up by 5 or more runs Parlay Boost Builder: Create an SGP of NBA and NHL postseason games, for every leg you add get an additional percentage boost added to those odds

Be sure to check out more options for same game parlays on the “Bet Boost” link. Go to the NBA tab and click “Bet Boost” at the top of the page to find several options for pre-enhanced odds on Timberwolves-Thunder SGP’s.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details to Know

Make sure to upload all of the necessary information that the sportsbook will require when you sign up today. This will include the Bet365 bonus code and what option you wish to choose from the available welcome offers.

Other information needed:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Mailing address

Location settings turned on with your device

Direct deposit

Initial cash payment to cover your first wager

Bank account and routing numbers

You will have seven (7) full days to use any bonus bets received from Bet365. These bets can be spread throughout the sportsbook on multiple wagers and do not have to be used on the same market.