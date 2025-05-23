Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Pacers-Knicks Continues Friday, Get $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

After the Knicks’ historic collapse in Game 1 against the Pacers, much of the attention and pressure will be on them to get a win in Game 2 and even up the series before Games 3 and 4 in Indiana. Whether you are looking to start aggressive or dip your toes into the water, bet365 has you covered with this offer for new users.

Secure $150 Bonus or $1K Bet with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Taking advantage of this welcome offer with the bet365 promo code WTOP365 is easy. Once you are set up with your account, just decide which offer you would like to take advantage of.

The $150 bonus is a popular one, so let’s start there. All you need to do is place a $5 wager to receive your bonus. The result of your bet does not matter, and you do not even need to wait for it to settle. So, for example, you could put $5 on the Pacers moneyline for Friday’s game, and get your reward before the game even ends.

With the $1,000 first bet offer, you are able to bet a large amount and get a large payout if you win. If you lose, you will get your stake back in bonus bets. Maybe you bet $800 on the outcome of an MLB game for Friday. If you lose that bet, you will get your $800 stake back in the form of a bonus to use later on.

Any bonus bets you receive with either promo need to be used within seven days of receiving them.

Pre-Made SGPs for Pacers-Knicks Game 2

Same game parlays are popular on bet365, especially because there are pre-made ones with boosted odds to look at. With the Pacers-Knicks game headlining Friday’s sports lineup, let’s take a look at some of the popular parlays:

Jalen Brunson 25+ points and 7+ assists, Tyrese Haliburton 25+ points and 7+ assists (+550 boosted to +600)

Karl-Anthony Towns 30+ points, 13+ rebounds, 3+ made threes (+575 boosted to +700)

Tyrese Haliburton 3+ made threes, Jalen Brunson 3+ made threes, Aaron Nesmith 3+ made threes (+600 boosted to +700)

There are plenty of other parlays to look at, and if none of them are appealing, you can construct your own same game parlay.

Signing up for this promo is easy. Click here to start the registration process. You will be asked to enter personal information to set up your account. Make sure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 at this point so you can secure the welcome offer.

Then, you will be asked to set up a payment method and make an initial deposit that will cover your first wager. From there, take advantage of the offer of your choosing.