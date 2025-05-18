Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Promo for MLB, NHL, NBA Playoffs, Any Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

One of the most exciting events in sports is happening today as game 7 of Nuggets-Thunder tips off this afternoon. As a new user, you can take advantage of this excellent matchup by applying the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 at registration here to score yourself $150 in bonus bets or backing your first wager up with a $1K first bet safety net.







Score $1K First Bet Safety Net or $150 Bonus with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

As you sign up today for the sportsbook, pick from one of the two welcome offers presented by the Bet365 bonus code. Either offer you choose will be applied to the first wager you place with Bet365 on Nuggets-Thunder or an MLB market Sunday.

To give you a rundown of how these offers would impact your first wager, let’s start with the $150 bonus. These bets are guaranteed to you by Bet365, so any wager you place of $5 or more will automatically trigger the bonus.

Plus, your original wager does not have to win, unlike some other sportsbooks require. So, you could choose to wager on something simple, like $5 on the Thunder’s moneyline, for instance. Then, win or lose, you get the bonus. A $10 wager on the Braves to beat the Red Sox, $50 on a Kyle Schwarber home run or $150 on the Mets-Yankees run line would all return the same $150 bonus, regardless of the outcome.

The $1,000 first bet safety net is also available for more aggressive bettors. Bet365 will back your first wager up, to the max $1K, in bonus bets if you happen to lose.

Same Game Parlay Boosts for Nuggets-Thunder Game 7

The sportsbook has a list of specials they are running for Nuggets-Thunder right now, once using bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click on the NBA tab and go to “Bet Boosts” to find a bunch of great same game parlay offers that are already boosted.

Here are some of the highlights you can find in the app:

Nikola Jokic 25+ points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists (was +625, boosted to +750)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35+ points, 7+ assists and 5+ rebounds (was +475, boosted to +550)

Chet Holmgren, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun EACH to have 15+ points (was +1000, boosted to +1100)

Luguentz Dort, Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic EACH to have 3+ three pointers made (was +1200, boosted to +1400)

You can also grab some of the in-app promotions running for this Sunday as well. These include the NBA early payout offer, where your moneyline wager will be paid out automatically if the team you chose goes up by 20 or more points at any point in the game.

Claim an early payout and use the free daily lineup game for the MLB as well. Win your moneyline wager if you choose a team that goes up by 5+ runs while also winning cash or bonus bets by picking the best lineup of the day.

Set Up Account with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Add all of your personal and banking information to your account where the Bet365 directions indicate. This will include details like your full legal name, age, home address, current location and the Bet365 bonus code.

You will also have to make an initial cash deposit. To do so, include your debit card, credit card, online bank or a payment app, like PayPal, to your account. The deposit amount should cover your entire first wager.

Any bonus bets received through Bet365 promotions will be good for seven (7) full days before they expire. Bets can be used on multiple markets and do not have to be spent all at once.