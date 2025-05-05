Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 NBA Playoffs Promo for Round 2

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $150 in bonuses guaranteed. New players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. A loss on that safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook will set up each new player with a sign-up bonus, but we also recommend checking out the other in-app offers. Grab early payout specials, bet boosts and other unique offers for the NBA playoffs.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and start with a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Second Round Preview

The NBA playoffs continue with two more games on Monday night. The second round is filled with intriguing matchups. Take a look at the current odds to win the NBA Finals on bet365 Sportsbook:

Oklahoma City Thunder (+135)

Boston Celtics (+180)

Cleveland Cavaliers (+650)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+1400)

Golden State Warriors (+2500)

Denver Nuggets (+3000)

Indiana Pacers (+4000)

New York Knicks (+5000)

Basketball fans can secure a $150 guaranteed bonus with any $5 bet. On the other hand, players can go bigger with the $1,000 safety net bet. There are tons of opportunities for players to get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Set up a new account with bet365 Sportsbook in a matter of minutes. Click here and apply bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the required information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, Apple Pay, credit card, debit card or any other available payment method. Finally, start with a $5 bet on the NBA or any other sport to win $150 in bonuses. New users can also opt for the $1,000 safety net bet.

NBA Bet Boosts

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players when it comes to the NBA playoffs. Start with a sign-up bonus before checking out the in-app offers on the games. There are a ton of bet boosts available for Monday night’s NBA games. Check out the most popular boosts for Celtics vs. Knicks and Thunder vs. Nuggets:

Jalen Brunson and Nikola Jokic each to score 30+ points (+556)

Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets both to win (+542)

Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to record a double double (+1427)

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis each to score 20+ points (+600)

Mikal Bridges, Jrue Holiday, Josh Hart and Al Horford each to score 10+ points (+1200)

