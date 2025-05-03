Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 NBA, MLB Weekend Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. That will be enough to secure $150 in bonuses. On the other hand, new users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for players this weekend. With tons of options on the table, it’s a great time to grab either sign-up bonus. We also recommend checking out the different bet boosts available for the games.

Click here s to redeem bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and choose between a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Getting Started

Get in on the action with bet365 Sportsbook in time for Saturday’s games. Check out the full breakdown of the registration process below:

Click here s to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer.

s to start signing up. Make sure to input bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for either offer. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other available payment method.

Bet $5 on any game to win $150 in bonuses or start with a $1,000 safety net bet.

Any losses on the safety net bet will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Win $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet

Players who want to keep things simple can start with a $5 bet on any game. This will unlock a $150 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game. From there, use these bonuses to make picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more.

The safety net bet is an opportunity for players to go bigger on a game. Place a cash wager on any matchup. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

NBA Bet Boosts on Bet365 Sportsbook

There are a ton of bet boosts available throughout the NBA playoffs. The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will meet on Saturday night in a win-or-go-home game. Start with the sign-up bonus before checking out the daily bet boosts for Nuggets-Clippers. Here are a few of the most popular options on the table:

Nikola Jokic to record 30+ points, 10+ assists and 10+ rebounds (+450)

Kawhi Leonard to score 25+ points, James Harden to score 25+ points and Clippers to win (+800)

Norm Powell, Ivica Zubac, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each to score 15+ points (+1600)

James Harden, Jamal Murray and Norm Powell each to make 3+ three-pointers (+800)

Jamal Murray to record 25+ points, 5+ assists and 4+ three-pointers (+500)

