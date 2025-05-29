Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Betting Bonus for Pacers-Knicks, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

One half of this year’s NBA Finals is set with the Thunder closing out the Timberwolves in blowout fashion last night. The Pacers will look to join them with a Game 5 victory at Madison Square Garden tonight. Whether you believe the Knicks will extend the series, the Pacers will wrap things up, or a certain team simply covers the spread, this bet365 Sportsbook offer for new players is a must-have way to get in on Game 5.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Pacers-Knicks, MLB, More

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Parlay Profit Boosts for The Memorial, MLB games, Pacers-Knicks G5, the UEFA Champions League Final, and the French Open Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This new welcome offer from bet365 allows you to start off your new account as you desire. If you want to start aggressively, the $1,000 first bet might be more appealing. If you want to start off slow, the popular $150 bonus might be the better option.

Let’s start with how to use the $1,000 first bet safety net. If you believe the Pacers will close out the series on Thursday with a win against the Knicks to advance to the NBA Finals, you might want to put something like $300 on the Indiana moneyline. If the Pacers win, you will get a large payout. of $450 since they’re priced at +150 this morning. If they lose, you will get your $800 back in the form of a bonus.

The $150 bonus offer is simple. All you have to do is bet $5 on any market, and you will instantly be given your bonus bets. So, if you wanted to bet on the Thunder moneyline, you could bet $5 on that and instantly receive your reward.

Register with bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

To start the registration process, click here or on any of our other links. You will be asked to provide personal information, like your name, address, current location, age, etc. Make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 at this part of the process to secure the welcome offer.

Then, you will need to use a secure payment method, like a credit card or several other options, to make an initial deposit that will cover your first wager at bet365. From there, place your initial wager for the offer of your choosing.

Any bonus bets you receive will expire seven days after hitting your account.

SGP Boosts for May 29

When you go to the game page for Thursday’s Pacers-Knicks game, you will see various same game parlay options with boosted odds. Let’s take a look at some of the popular markets for that matchup, MLB and Oilers-Stars:

Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith each to score 10+ points (+800)

Tyrese Haliburton to score 25+ points, record 10+ assists and 5+ rebounds (+750)

Connor McDavid 3+ shots on goal, 2+ assists and to score a goal (+900)

Ronald Acuna Jr. to record 2+ hits, 1+ run and 1+ RBI (+550)

These are just a few options available once you register for an account with bet365. You can take advantage of these boosts when you sign up before tip-off.