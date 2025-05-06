Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 NBA Playoffs Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Select from two exceptional offers when using the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 during your registration process with the sportsbook today. This code, which can be used exclusively by any new customer, will give players the choice between $150 in bonus bets or $1,000 in a first bet safety net here .







To qualify your wager, make an initial cash wager on one of the NBA playoff games tipping tonight. Once that bet is placed on either Pacers-Cavaliers or Warriors-Timberwolves, Bet365 will secure your account with the welcome option you chose.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Has 2 NBA Playoffs Offers

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Playoff Boosts, NBA Early Payout, SGP Offers Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Your first wager with Bet365 can automatically score you $150 in bonus bets or get your entire bet paid back in bonus bets up to $1K. As you register, type in the Bet365 bonus code where the directions indicate. Then, choose the offer that you want to start your account with.

If you’re a bettor who is looking to make a significant wager on one of those games tonight, the sportsbook is offering you the $1K safety net. This would allow you to make a wager similar to $700 on the Pacers moneyline or the Warriors to cover, for instance.

Then, in the event this bet failed, Bet365 would send you bonus bets equal to the original stake. A $700 losing stake would credit your account with $700 in bonus bets, for example.

If you are not the aggressive type or are not sure what to make of your first bet, the sportsbook is also providing bettors with an automatic $150 on any first time wager of $5 or more. There is no need to even sweat the outcome of the bet since you’ll win the bonus no matter what.

You could wager $5 on Darius Garland 20+ points, $10 on Tyrese Haliburton 8+ assists, $30 on Anthony Edwards 5+ rebounds or $125 on the under in Warriors-Timberwolves as some examples to qualify your wager. If you used any of these as your bet, win or lose, you would collect the $150 bonus.

NBA Playoff Same Game Parlays for Tuesday

After using the bet365 bonus code, the app always has a list of same game parlays for any major sporting event you are looking to wager on. Use the NBA tab and click on “Bet Boosts” to find 3, for and 5 leg parlays that are automatically boosted to fit your needs.

Pacers-Cavaliers SGP:

Donovan Mitchell 30+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds (was +525, boosted to +600)

Tyrese Haliburton 20+ points, 10+ assists and over 1.5 steals (was +575, boosted to +700)

Pacers moneyline, Pascal Siakam 20+ points and 7+ rebounds (was +1000, boosted to +1100)

Warriors-Timberwolves SGP:

Anthony Edwards 25+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (was +575, boosted to +700)

Rudy Gobert, Draymond Green, Donte DiVincenzo and Buddy Hield all to have 10+ points (was +1100, boosted to +1200)

Julius Randle 20+ points, 7+ rebounds and 3+ made threes (was +475, boosted to +550)

Pick Your Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer

Have all of your personal information on hand and ready to score Bet365 bonus code WTOP365. The sportsbook will direct you on where to register the Bet365 bonus code and how to choose your welcome offer.

Additional information to secure your account:

Full legal name

Date of birth

Mailing address

Geolocation of your device

Payment method including a first time cash deposit

Banking information

Bonus bets received from Bet365 will stay in your account for seven (7) days before expiration. These bets can be used on multiple markets available with the sportsbook and do not have to be used a lump sum wager.