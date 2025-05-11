Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet NBA Playoffs with $150 Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Choose a welcome offer for the NBA playoffs by signing up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click here to score an instant bonus or place a hefty bet on the game of your choice.









Lock-in a $150 bonus for NBA action by placing a $5 bet with the bet365 bonus code. The other option is a $1,000 first-bet safety net, so new customers can make a larger bet than usual and get a bonus refund after a loss.

The instant bonus has been the most popular choice since it only takes a small wager and the outcome doesn’t matter. On the other hand, the safety net is available for those who would rather make an aggressive wager. This can be used for the Thunder vs. Nuggets or Cavaliers vs. Pacers on Sunday.

Sign up here to use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA Playoff Matchups

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Playoff Boosts, Early Payouts, MLB 30% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On May 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites over the Nuggets in Game 4. Then, the Pacers are 5.5-point underdogs against the Cavaliers. Get in your opening bet with this welcome offer and check out the same-game parlay boosts for each matchup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic each score 25+ points (+125)

Nuggets win, Jokic records 30+ points and 15+ rebounds (+1100)

Aaron Gordon, Chet Holmgren and Michael Porter Jr. each score 15+ points (+600)

Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and Jarrett Allen each score 15+ points (+850)

Donovan Mitchell records 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists (+400)

Pacers win, Tyrese Haliburton each record 20+ points and 10+ assists (+900)

Steps for Using the Bet365 Bonus Code

New users can take the following steps to pick an offer for the NBA playoffs. Place your opening wager within a few minutes.

Click here to create an account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Enter your full name, email address, date of birth and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with online banking, a debit card or another payment method. Bet $5 to secure the $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 using the safety net.

Win or lose, the $5 bet will release a $150 bonus. And a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund that can be used toward a different game this week.

Find Odds Boosts for MLB, the NHL Playoffs

More odds boosts are available for MLB action on Sunday. We have a full slate of games, ending with the Phillies vs. Guardians on ESPN. Bryce Harper blasted a home run in their previous matchup.

In the NHL, the playoffs continue with the Jets vs. Stars and Maple Leafs vs. Panthers. Make your pregame bets and follow along with live odds as the action unfolds.

New users who apply the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can select an offer for the NBA playoffs. Begin with a $5 bet to score a $150 bonus or activate a $1,000 safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.