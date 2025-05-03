All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 19 13 .594 — Boston 18 16 .529 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 13 .594 — Boston 18 16 .529 2 Toronto 16 16 .500 3 Tampa Bay 14 18 .438 5 Baltimore 13 18 .419 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 21 12 .636 — Cleveland 18 14 .563 2½ Kansas City 17 16 .515 4 Minnesota 13 20 .394 8 Chicago 9 23 .281 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 19 12 .613 — Athletics 18 15 .545 2 Houston 16 15 .516 3 Texas 16 17 .485 4 Los Angeles 12 19 .387 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 22 11 .667 — Philadelphia 18 14 .563 3½ Atlanta 14 17 .452 7 Washington 14 19 .424 8 Miami 12 19 .387 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 20 13 .606 — Cincinnati 18 15 .545 2 Milwaukee 16 17 .485 4 St. Louis 14 19 .424 6 Pittsburgh 12 21 .364 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 10 .688 — San Diego 20 11 .645 1½ San Francisco 20 13 .606 2½ Arizona 17 15 .531 5 Colorado 6 26 .188 16

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0

Boston 6, Minnesota 1

Athletics 6, Miami 1

Toronto 5, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 3

Seattle 13, Texas 1

Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-3) at Boston (Crochet 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-4), 1:37 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Evans 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 1-1), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-4), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 3, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Atlanta 1

Athletics 6, Miami 1

San Diego 9, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 4, Colorado 0

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Tidwell 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-5) at San Francisco (Webb 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Gore 2-3) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

