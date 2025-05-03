All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Boston
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|Toronto
|16
|16
|.500
|3
|Tampa Bay
|14
|18
|.438
|5
|Baltimore
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Cleveland
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Kansas City
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|Minnesota
|13
|20
|.394
|8
|Chicago
|9
|23
|.281
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Athletics
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Houston
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Texas
|16
|17
|.485
|4
|Los Angeles
|12
|19
|.387
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|18
|14
|.563
|3½
|Atlanta
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Washington
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Miami
|12
|19
|.387
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Cincinnati
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Milwaukee
|16
|17
|.485
|4
|St. Louis
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|Pittsburgh
|12
|21
|.364
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|San Diego
|20
|11
|.645
|1½
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|2½
|Arizona
|17
|15
|.531
|5
|Colorado
|6
|26
|.188
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 0
Boston 6, Minnesota 1
Athletics 6, Miami 1
Toronto 5, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 7, Houston 3
Seattle 13, Texas 1
Detroit 9, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Lorenzen 3-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-3) at Boston (Crochet 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Toronto (Francis 2-4), 1:37 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Wilson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Evans 1-0) at Texas (deGrom 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 1-4), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Atlanta 1
Athletics 6, Miami 1
San Diego 9, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Mets 9, St. Louis 3
San Francisco 4, Colorado 0
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Athletics at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Pivetta 5-1) at Pittsburgh (Heaney 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Athletics (Sears 4-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 1-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Tidwell 0-0) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-5) at San Francisco (Webb 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Gore 2-3) at Cincinnati (Martinez 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.