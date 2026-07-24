DoorDash spurs boycott calls for backing a GOP effort to block DC tax changes

Free D.C. is urging D.C. residents to delete the DoorDash app and take other actions.

A group organizing to protect D.C. home rule is calling for a boycott of DoorDash after the food delivery company backed a Republican bill that would require congressional approval for future D.C. tax and fee changes.

Free D.C. is urging D.C. residents to delete the DoorDash app and take other actions.

“D.C. community members have already made it clear we’re very willing to start deleting our accounts, deleting the apps and talking to the restaurants that we like to stop using their services,” Free D.C. co-founder Alex Dodds told WTOP.

DoorDash said in a statement that it supports home rule, but “will continue to do everything we can to defend D.C.’s small businesses, local economy, and underserved residents.”

The D.C. Council recently approved a 20-cent fee on food delivery services.

DoorDash, which fought the fee, said it will hit underserved communities the hardest. The company also said the D.C. Council passed the fee without holding a single public hearing.

In posts on X, D.C. Council member Christina Henderson objected to both DoorDash assertions.

“This company never talks about what the fee was used to fund: Produce Plus expansion, Joyful Food markets, Grocery Access Pilot program, FQHCs, etc. The money is going right back to the very communities DoorDash claims will be harmed & in need of ‘protection,'” Henderson wrote.

The at-large council member also said “it’s funny” that DoorDash opposed the fee over a lack of hearings.

“Guess what also had no hearing? Comer’s bill,” Henderson said.

Rep. James Comer, the bill’s sponsor, revealed DoorDash’s support for the D.C. Taxing Authority Review Act on Wednesday, when he asked to have a letter from the company entered into the record.

“Every District resident should know that @DoorDash doesn’t support DC Home Rule and is actively working to undermine it by lobbying for the GOP’s efforts to control DC tax policies,” Ward 5 Council member Zachary Parker said on X.

Dodds said the legislation would undermine home rule and is unacceptable.

“It’s pretty shocking and disappointing to see a company that serves D.C. communities, that depends on D.C. communities, take what we really consider an absolutely indefensible position on attacking D.C.’s right to govern,” she said.

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