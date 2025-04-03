Underdog Promo Code WTOP: $1K Deposit Match for NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with our Underdog promo code to unlock a 50% deposit match. New customers can redeem up to $1,000 in bonus cash for picks and daily tournaments. Plus, your opening entry on Thursday can include a Gimme Pick for Luka Doncic.

All NBA games have a list of Higher/Lower markets. Popular players have totals for points, rebounds, three-pointers and other stats. Make a standard entry with 2+ picks for a chance at the largest payout, but all legs must hit to receive any winnings. You can choose to flex an entry of 3+ picks and still receive some winnings if only one leg loses.

Underdog Promo Code for NBA Thursday

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Gimme Pick, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Browse through markets for the Magic vs. Wizards, Bucks vs. 76ers, Timberwolves vs. Nets, Grizzlies vs. Heat, Trail Blazers vs. Raptors and Warriors vs. Lakers. Take the Gimme Pick for Doncic and combine several of the following markets to create your first entry.

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers made

LeBron James: 23.5 points

Rudy Gobert: 11.5 rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 50.5 points + rebounds + assists

Ja Morant: 24.5 points

Anthony Edwards: 7.5 first quarter points

Austin Reaves: 4.5 assists

Quentin Grimes: 28.5 points + assists

Paolo Banchero: 27.5 points

Tyler Herro: 3.5 three-pointers made

Bam Adebayo: 9.5 rebounds

More markets are available for Rivals. Two players will be listed with a certain stat, and you pick which one will have the better performance. For example, it could be taking Curry to have more points than James.

Steps for Using Our Underdog Promo Code

There is a guide available to new users who are new to daily fantasy. It goes over the different types of picks and features on Underdog. First, take these steps to claim the best welcome offer:

Register here to use our Underdog promo code WTOP. Provide your email, date of birth and full name. Make a deposit with a debit card, online banking or PayPal.

Half of your deposit will be matched with a bonus. For example, you’d get a $400 bonus after an $800 deposit.

Daily MLB Tournaments

MLB fans can compete in new tournaments every day. Draft a team of MLB players to go up against other customers for a chance at winning prize pools. Enter “Three-Bagger Thursday” for $7 and compete for $20,000 worth of prizes.

Check the rankings before your draft to see which players are going early. Aaron Judge, Ketel Marte and Bryce Harper are among the top options on Thursday. Stay tuned to the news feed throughout the season to be aware of lineup changes and injuries.

Sign up with our Underdog promo code WTOP to secure a 50% deposit match. New users can gain up to $1K in bonus cash to go along with a Gimme Pick.