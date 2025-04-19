Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Picks Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make picks on the NBA playoffs with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Register here to claim bonus bets for the first-round matchups over the weekend.









Apply the Sleeper promo code and create your first $5 entry. The outcome doesn’t matter, so the $55 bonus is guaranteed. And be sure to include the free pick for LeBron James in your opening contest. His total has been dropped down to 0.5 points on Saturday night, making this an easy option.

Browse through markets for the Bucks vs. Pacers, Clippers vs. Nuggets, Pistons vs. Knicks and Timberwolves vs. Lakers. Customers can make predictions on points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and other stats.

Click here to create an account with Sleeper promo code WTOP. Lock-in $55 in bonus cash for the NBA playoffs by making a $5 entry.

NBA Markets for the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Combine other markets after taking the free pick for James. The number of picks in your contest will determine your potential winnings. These are just some of the popular totals for NBA action on Saturday:

Tyrese Haliburton: 0.5 double-double

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 32.5 points

Nikola Jokic: 8.5 first quarter points

James Harden: 2.5 three-pointers made

Cade Cunningham: 28.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 37.5 points + rebounds + assists

Jalen Brunson: 6.5 assists

Rudy Gobert: 12.5 assists + rebounds

Luka Doncic: 29.5 points

Sleeper Fantasy has several unique features that will make it a popular choice for NBA fans throughout the playoffs. Do pregame research, connect with friends and follow along with game casts on the mobile app. There is also a 20% entry boost that can be used for another contest, giving you the chance to increase your winnings.

Continue making picks with your bonus for the four Game 1s on Sunday. Find more markets for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder, Magic vs. Celtics, Heat vs. Cavaliers and Warriors vs. Rockets.

Sleeper Promo Code: How to Claim the $55 Bonus

New customers can create an account with the Sleeper promo code in just a few minutes. Take these steps to secure bonus cash for the NBA playoffs are other sports. It can also be used for the NHL, PGA, and MLB.

Sign up here to apply code WTOP. Enter your full name, email address and date of birth. Deposit $25 or more with an accepted payment method. Play $5.

Win or lose, you’ll receive (11) $5 bonus entries to use over the next 10 days. Check the “My Picks” tab to keep track of your active and completed contests.

Multiplier Boost for MLB

There are regular boosts available for customers, including a multiplier boost on Saturday for Aaron Judge. Instead of 2.57X, you can take Judge to hit a home run at 2.86X. He has hit seven home runs so far this season.

Be on the lookout for special offers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. You can use some of your bonus to make picks on the Blues vs. Jets and Avalanche vs. Stars.

Sign up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock-in $55 in bonus cash for MLB, NBA and NHL picks this weekend.