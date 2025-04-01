Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 in Bonus Cash for NBA, MLB Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use our Sleeper promo code WTOP to collect bonus cash for NBA and MLB picks this week. Register here to activate this welcome offer and begin with a free pick.









New users who sign up with our Sleeper promo code can redeem a guaranteed $55 bonus. All it takes is a $5 entry, which can include a free pick for Devin Booker. His total has been dropped down to 0.5 total points on Tuesday night. He will need a solid performance for Phoenix without Kevin Durant in the lineup.

Browse through other NBA markets for the Suns vs. Bucks, Trail Blazers vs. Hawks, 76ers vs. Knicks, Magic vs. Spurs, Raptors vs. Bulls, Warriors vs. Grizzlies and Timberwolves vs. Nuggets.

Create an account here to use our Sleeper promo code WTOP. Make your initial $5 entry to lock-in a $55 bonus.

Sleeper Promo Code for NBA Tuesday

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Win One-Get One, Protected Picks, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Sleeper has unique features for NBA fans, like live game casts and research tools. Check previous performances before making picks on the following popular markets:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 0.5 double-double

Justin Edwards: 20.5 points + rebounds + assists

Nikola Jokic: 10.5 rebounds

Trae Young: 11.5 assists

Ja Morant: 23.5 points

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 48.5 points + rebounds + assists

Stephen Curry: 4.5 three-pointers made

Jamal Murray: 20.5 points

Jimmy Butler: 12.5 rebounds + assists

Julius Randle: 18.5 points

How to Use Our Sleeper Promo Code

Begin making predictions on basketball, baseball, hockey and other sports after signing up with our Sleeper promo code. This welcome offer is available to all new customers in eligible states.

Sign up here to apply our code WTOP. Fill in the basic account information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit of $25 or more with an accepted banking method. Create a $5 entry.

The result of your first entry doesn’t matter. Use (11) $5 bonus entries throughout the week before they expire. And keep track of all your active and completed entries on the “My Picks” tab.

Payout Boost for MLB

Another free pick is available for Dustin May for those who want to make an opening entry on MLB. He will be making the start for the Dodgers on Tuesday, and his strikeout total is down to 0.5.

Some of the MLB games include the Diamondbacks vs. Yankees, Pirates vs. Rays, Twins vs. White Sox, Angels vs. Cardinals, Cubs vs. Athletics and Braves vs. Dodgers. The Dodgers have won all six of their games this season, including the two wins in Tokyo.

Customers can find options for college basketball action this weekend. Make picks on Florida vs. Auburn and Houston vs. Duke as four teams compete for a spot in the championship. Be sure to use the “Win One, Get One” bonus on Sleeper Fantasy.

Register with our Sleeper promo code WTOP to get $55 in bonus cash for MLB, NBA, NHL and college basketball picks. All it takes is a $5 entry that can include a free pick.