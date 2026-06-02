Kotsay looking at his options for the A’s rotation after Severino injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Athletics manager Mark Kotsay is looking at his options for his rotation after Luis Severino was sidelined…

CHICAGO (AP) — Athletics manager Mark Kotsay is looking at his options for his rotation after Luis Severino was sidelined by a strained right shoulder.

The A’s brought up right-handers Kade Morris and Mason Barnett from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday’s game at the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Michael Kelly and left-hander Jacob Lopez were sent down, and right-hander Brooks Kriske was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Morris, one of the team’s top pitching prospects, is looking for his major league debut. Barnett pitched two scoreless innings for the A’s on April 19 against the Chicago White Sox.

“We’ve worn the bullpen down a little bit,” Kotsay said. “But they’ll provide some length right now and we’ll make a decision, you know, which one of them gets an opportunity going forward to fulfill one of the vacancies in our rotation right now.”

Severino, 32, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Saturday, a day after he pitched one inning in an 8-2 loss to the New York Yankees. Kotsay said Severino will be out for “a minimum four to six weeks at least and if not more.”

The A’s also are playing without right-hander Aaron Civale, who went on the 15-day IL last week because of shoulder tendinitis. Gage Jump was brought up from Las Vegas, and the left-hander was slated to make his second big league start in the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs.

Lopez started Sunday’s 13-8 loss to the Yankees, surrendering seven runs in two-plus innings. The left-hander is 4-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 10 starts and two relief appearances for the A’s this year.

Following their series against the Cubs, the A’s begin a weekend set at Houston on Friday night. Their next off day is on June 11.

Morris, a third-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft out of the University of Nevada, was acquired in a July 2024 trade with the New York Mets for Paul Blackburn. Morris went 5-3 with a 4.45 ERA in 11 starts for Las Vegas before his promotion.

“I think he’s throwing the ball well,” Kotsay said. “He’s a pitcher that pitches with a lot of emotion. I’m sure when he steps on that mound for the first time, there’s going to be a lot of energy, a lot of excitement. … The Triple-A season has gone pretty well for him. He has been performing at a pretty good clip.”

While the A’s are dealing with some injuries in their rotation, All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson is making his way back from a left shoulder injury. He is with the team in Chicago and could begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend.

“Obviously, Jacob feels good about where he’s at right now,” Kotsay said. “You know, this will be a couple days of pretty good work here, pregame.”

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