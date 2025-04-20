FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Easter Sunday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The rest of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs tips off Sunday, and the current FanDuel promo code offer will turn a winning $5 bet on games like Magic-Celtics into $250 of bonus bets. Simply back any team to win outright, and if they do, get a 50-1 return in bonus bets. No code is needed, simply click here or use the banner below to start.







Notably, the first three games of the day each feature substantial point spreads as the Thunder (-13.5), Celtics (-13.5) and Cavaliers (-12.5) are each heavy favorites. The final game of the day, one featuring Warriors-Rockets (-1), is the only with a tight spread. Without question, big favorites don’t always take care of business, but this slate sets up a number of ways to lock in an NBA Playoffs winner.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Sunday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos NBA Playoffs No-Sweat, 30% MLB homers boost, $1M Downtown Jackpot, Padres-Astros boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Since the FanDuel promo code offer forces you to win your first bet to claim the bonus, check out some matchups tonight where you will be confident in the outcome. As noted above, the first three postseason games feature heavy favorites.

That said, while you can elect to back the one you feel best about, you can also bounce over to MLB and NHL matchups. In this event, perhaps you have a feel about the Hurricanes (-205) vs. Devils Game 1 showdown or a lean on Phillies (-295) vs. Marlins.

More FanDuel Offers Today

Along with the welcome offer available with the FanDuel promo code, the app has other deals that you can take advantage of once you set up your account for Easter Sunday. Here’s a rundown of some top highlights:

No-Sweat Same Game Parlay for the NBA Playoffs

$1,000,000 Downtown Jackpot scores a share of bonus bets if your player hits the most 3s o the day

50% Sunday Night Baseball profit boost on the Padres-Astros game

Yard Sale: Bet homers with a 30% profit boost

25% profit boost for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Refer A Friend: Get yourself $50 in bonus bets if you get someone to sign up for FanDuel using your personal code

How to Use the FanDuel Promo Code

The $250 bonus is available to all new customers who sign up today and apply the FanDuel promo code. You will also have to apply using all of the personal information listed here. Be sure to use updated info, including turning the location settings “on” with your device.

Full legal name

Birthdate

Mailing address

Current location

Bank account information

Secure payment method, like a debit card

Initial deposit of $10 or more

In the event you receive bonus bets, they will be available for wagers on FanDuel for up to seven (7) days. After this time period, those bets will expire. These bets do not have to be spent all at once and can be spread throughout multiple bets with the sportsbook.