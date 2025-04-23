FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $250 Bonus as NBA Playoffs Continue

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get off to a fast start on the NBA and NHL playoffs with this FanDuel promo code offer. New users can secure a 50-1 odds boost to use on Magic-Celtics or any other matchup tonight. Click here to start signing up. No code is needed.







It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start with a $5 first bet. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial wager will receive a $250 bonus. From there, use these bonuses on the NBA, NHL or any other sport this week.

FanDuel Sportsbook is rolling out this sign-up bonus along with tons of other in-app offers. Start making picks on the NBA, NHL, MLB and more. Let’s dive deeper into the details of this offer.

Click here to sign up with this FanDuel promo code offer and place a $5 bet to get $250 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $250 Bonus for NBA, NHL

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 50% NBA Playoffs SGP Profit Boost, Dinger Tuesdays 50% Profit Boost, 30% SGP Profit Boost, 25% NHL Profit Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Step into the action this week with the latest FanDuel promo code offer. New players will have the chance to apply this 50-1 odds boost to any game. Start with a $5 bet. Remember, anyone who picks a winner will receive $250 in bonuses.

Anyone who takes advantage of this opportunity and starts with a winning wager will have bonus bets to use throughout the week. With NBA and NHL playoff games every day, it’s the perfect time to grab this promo.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

It’s worth noting that players can sign up without the need for a promo code. Sign up using the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start signing up. New users will be redirected to a registration landing page.

to start signing up. New users will be redirected to a registration landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, etc.

Place a $5 bet on the NBA, NHL, MLB or any other available market.

Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $250 in bonuses.

Other Profit Boosts Available This Week

This $250 sign-up bonus is the perfect way to get started on FanDuel Sportsbook, but there are plenty of other ways to go big on the games. Basketball fans can secure a 50% profit boost for any game during the NBA playoffs.

There are also options available for hockey and baseball fans. MLB bettors can score a 30% profit boost on live wagers, while hockey enthusiasts will want to check out a 25% boost on any NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs play.

Grab an NBA Playoffs Hump Day Parlay that adds a 30% profit boost to any wager across Magic-Celtics, Heat-Cavs or Rockets-Warriors tonight.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.