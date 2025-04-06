Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Activate $300 Bonus or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and claim 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. On the other hand, players in select states can start with a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only).

Sundays in the spring are great for sports fans. The MLB season is officially underway while the NBA and NHL playoffs are inching closer. Fanatics Sportsbook will have a wide range of options for players.

Register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo to start with a $300 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or claim 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. Click here to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks 2 Sign-Up Offers

Fanatics Sportsbook is raising the stakes for players with these promos. Remember, most new users will qualify for the no sweat bets.

These players will be eligible for 10 $100 no sweat bets. Losing on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

On the other hand, players in select states can win $300 in guaranteed bonuses. This offer is only available in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

It won’t take long for players to activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and claim either offer:

Click here to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start signing up. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit using any of the secure payment methods.

Place a $30 bet to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or grab the 10 $100 no sweat bets.

Sunday NBA Betting Preview, Odds

There are 11 NBA games to choose from on Sunday. Fanatics Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the action. Here is a look at the current spreads for these matchups (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Charlotte Hornets (+9.5) vs. Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Brooklyn Nets (+3) vs. Toronto Raptors

Atlanta Hawks (-12.5) vs. Utah Jazz

Cleveland Cavaliers (-10) vs. Sacramento Kings

Boston Celtics (-20.5) vs. Washington Wizards

Portland Trail Blazers (-4.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

New York Knicks (-9) vs. Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets (-6.5) vs. Indiana Pacers

Golden State Warriors (-5.5) vs. Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans (+8) vs. Milwaukee Bucks

