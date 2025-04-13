Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat for Masters, NBA, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The final round of The Masters and final day of the NBA regular season are some of the ways to lock in with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Set up a new account to qualify for a $300 bonus or $1,000 in no sweat bets. Click here to access this offer.







New users in most eligible states will receive 10 days of $100 no sweat bets. Players who sign up in select states will get $300 in bonuses with any $30 bet (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only).

This Fanatics Sportsbook offer is coming at a perfect time. Players can apply this offer to any NBA game this weekend. Not to mention, The Masters is underway as golf fans go all in on Augusta.

Click here to register with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and grab a $300 bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) or start with 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers $300 Bonus or 10 No Sweat Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Sign Up Through Our Links – No Code Needed New User Offer $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days (Bet $30, Get $300 Bonus in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV only) In-App Promos Profit Boosts, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo is location-specific offer. New users who sign up in AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV can start with a $30 bet on any game. This will trigger a $300 bonus no matter what.

Anyone who registers in a different state will receive $1,000 in total no sweat bets. Each player will get a $100 no sweat bet for 10 consecutive days. A loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

How to Register With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to start signing up. Input basic identifying information to create a new account.

to start signing up. Input basic identifying information to create a new account. Deposit cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $30 on any game to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, CO, CT, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA and WV) or start with 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Sunday NBA Odds

Check out the current Fanatics Sportsbook spreads for Sunday’s finale of regular season NBA games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Knicks (-7) vs. Nets

Heat (-8) vs. Wizards

Bulls (-9.5) vs. Sixers

Hornets (+11) vs. Celtics

Pistons(-8) vs. Bucks

Pacers (-6) vs. Cavaliers

Magic (+1) vs. Hawks

Clippers (+4) vs. Warriors

Mavericks (+1.5) vs. Grizzlies

Jazz (+23) vs. Timberwolves

Suns (+15.5) vs. Kings

Nuggets (-9) vs. Rockets

Thunder (-12.5) vs. Pelicans

Lakers (+6) vs. Trail Blazers

Raptors (+5.5) vs. Spurs

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.