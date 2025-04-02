DraftKings Promo Code: Use $5 Bet to Win $150 Bonus on MLB, NBA or Final Four

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer in time to win instant bonuses. Players can create an account and start with a $5 bet on any game to secure $150 in bonuses immediately.







New users will receive $150 in bonuses with any $5 bet this week. From there, new players will have six $25 bonus bets to use on the NBA, MLB, Final Four, NHL or any other available market this week.

There is no shortage of options available for players on DraftKings Sportsbook. This instant bonus is a great starting point, but don’t forget about the other in-app offers. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and claim $150 in bonuses with any $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $150 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos College Basketball No Sweat Promo, NBA Boost, No-Sweat Home Run, Dynasty Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo is taking the guesswork out of betting on games this week. Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet on any game. That will be enough to win $150 in bonuses instantly.

Think of this promo as a head start for players on the games. Each new player will receive six $25 bonus bets to use on any game in any sport.

We expect to see a lot of interest in the NBA and MLB, but there are other niche options in golf and tennis this week. Not to mention, the Final Four tips off on Saturday. In other words, there should be something for everyone.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It won’t take long for players to activate this offer. Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using online banking, PayPal, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, etc.

Bet $5 on any game this week to win six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Start flipping these bonus bets on the NBA, MLB, Final Four or any other game this week.

Other Ways to Bet This Week

Each new player should start with this sign-up bonus, but we also recommend checking out the other in-app offers. There are no sweat bets available in the NBA, MLB and college basketball. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets available for the games this week. Don’t sleep on all the different options on the NBA, MLB, Final Four and more.

