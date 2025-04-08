Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Get $150 Bonus on NBA or MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for Tuesday night's games with the latest Caesars Sportsbook promo codes. Players who activate this offer can start with a $150 bonus or 10 100% profit boosts.







New users who sign up with promo code WTOPBG1 can get a $150 bonus with a $1 winning wager (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Anyone who signs up in a different state with promo code WTOPDYW can get 10 100% profit boosts with any $1 bet.

Caesars Sportsbook will set up new players with either sign-up bonus. We also recommend checking out the different odds boosts available for Tuesday night’s NBA and MLB games.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 and bet $1 to get $150 in bonuses with a win (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC). Use promo code WTOPDYW to grab 10 100% profit boosts. Click here to sign up.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes Unlock Top Sign-Up Offers

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, MLB Live Boost, Parlay Madness, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On April 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Caesars Sportsbook has two distinct offers on the table this week. Most new users will be eligible for 10 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings on $25 bets with each boost. New players only need to place a $1 bet to win the profit boosts.

Players in select states will have access to a 150-1 odds boost. Bet $1 to get $150 in bonuses with a win in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC.

How to Redeem These Caesars Sportsbook Promo Codes

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and start reaping the rewards with Caesars Sportsbook. Follow these simple steps to register:

Click here , choose the state you are located in and apply either promo code. Use code WTOPBG1 to grab the $150 bonus Apply code WTOPDYW to secure the profit boosts.

, choose the state you are located in and apply either promo code. Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit.

Start with a $1 bet on the NBA, MLB, NHL or any other sport.

Tuesday Night Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. Check out some of the most popular options in the NBA and MLB on Tuesday night:

Pirates Win & Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts: +225

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Bo Bichette Each Over 1.5 Total Bases: +350

Shohei Ohtani & Teoscar Hernandez Each Hit HR: +1500

Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton & James Harden Each Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +475

Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards & LeBron James Each Over 24.5 Points: +575

Hawks, Timberwolves, Thunder & Warriors All Win: +425

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.